https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/google-forced-to-delay-launch-of-bard-chatbot-in-eu-over-data-privacy-concerns---watchdog-1111131089.html

Google Forced to Delay Launch of Bard Chatbot in EU Over Data Privacy Concerns - Watchdog

Google Forced to Delay Launch of Bard Chatbot in EU Over Data Privacy Concerns - Watchdog

Google will have to postpone the launch of the Bard artificial intelligence chatbot in the European Union as the company has provided insufficient information about how the tool will protect the privacy of Europeans.

2023-06-14T03:11+0000

2023-06-14T03:11+0000

2023-06-14T03:10+0000

world

science & tech

europe

european union (eu)

google

artificial intelligence (ai)

watchdog

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106769431_0:960:2048:2112_1920x0_80_0_0_9d220842d2124003fb8fecd2bc0cddea.jpg

The watchdog at the center of the development was identified as the Irish Data Protection Commission, Google's main data supervisor under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation."Google recently informed the Data Protection Commission of its intention to launch Bard in the EU this week ... [The watchdog] had not had any detailed briefing nor sight of a data protection impact assessment or any supporting documentation at this point," Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle was quoted as saying by US media, adding that "Bard will not now launch this week." The Irish watchdog has asked for Google's detailed assessment and answers about how the AI complies with EU's data protection rules "as a matter of urgency" and was waiting for the answer. The issue was under "ongoing examination" by the watchdog, which would provide the information to other European data agencies "as soon" as possible. ChatGPT language model, launched in late November, has received mixed reviews for its ability to mimic human conversation and generate unique text based on user input. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as code development, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/employees-who-work-with-ai-more-likely-to-experience-loneliness-drinking---study--1111098650.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

watchdog, google, bard chatbot, european union, data privacy concerns