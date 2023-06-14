https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/high-ranking-officials-from-over-15-states-to-attend-spief---kremlin-1111148135.html

High-Ranking Officials From Over 15 States to Attend SPIEF - Kremlin

High-ranking officials from more than 15 countries, including Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"There will be high-ranking officials from more than 15 countries in St. Petersburg ... I would mention the President of Algeria, Tebboune ... As for the SPIEF, he [Tebboune], together with our president, will take part in the main plenary meeting on Friday, make a report and, together with our president, take participation in the discussion, during which relevant questions will be asked," Ushakov told reporters. The presidents of Armenia, South Ossetia, as well as the prime minister of Cuba will visit St. Petersburg to speak at the SPIEF opening ceremony, the official added. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 14-17. Sputnik, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

