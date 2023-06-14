International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/high-ranking-officials-from-over-15-states-to-attend-spief---kremlin-1111148135.html
High-Ranking Officials From Over 15 States to Attend SPIEF - Kremlin
High-Ranking Officials From Over 15 States to Attend SPIEF - Kremlin
High-ranking officials from more than 15 countries, including Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
2023-06-14T12:14+0000
2023-06-14T12:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
spief 2023
officials
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111147943_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a0d782752d746f9a571061e0013b6fa6.jpg
"There will be high-ranking officials from more than 15 countries in St. Petersburg ... I would mention the President of Algeria, Tebboune ... As for the SPIEF, he [Tebboune], together with our president, will take part in the main plenary meeting on Friday, make a report and, together with our president, take participation in the discussion, during which relevant questions will be asked," Ushakov told reporters. The presidents of Armenia, South Ossetia, as well as the prime minister of Cuba will visit St. Petersburg to speak at the SPIEF opening ceremony, the official added. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 14-17. Sputnik, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/republika-srpska-leader-dodik-may-attend-russias-spief-forum-in-june-1111106118.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111147943_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee996f78efe7c15230da4ec5593e7fc0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
st. petersburg international economic forum, spief, high-ranking officials, algerian president abdelmadjid tebboune
st. petersburg international economic forum, spief, high-ranking officials, algerian president abdelmadjid tebboune

High-Ranking Officials From Over 15 States to Attend SPIEF - Kremlin

12:14 GMT 14.06.2023 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 14.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankSPIEF 2023
SPIEF 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - High-ranking officials from more than 15 countries, including Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
"There will be high-ranking officials from more than 15 countries in St. Petersburg ... I would mention the President of Algeria, Tebboune ... As for the SPIEF, he [Tebboune], together with our president, will take part in the main plenary meeting on Friday, make a report and, together with our president, take participation in the discussion, during which relevant questions will be asked," Ushakov told reporters.
The presidents of Armenia, South Ossetia, as well as the prime minister of Cuba will visit St. Petersburg to speak at the SPIEF opening ceremony, the official added.
25th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
Russia
Republika Srpska Leader Dodik May Attend Russia's SPIEF Forum in June
1 June, 09:41 GMT
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 14-17. Sputnik, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала