https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/higher-for-longer-feds-june-rate-pause-presages-anticipated-future-hikes-economists-warn-1111163968.html

‘Higher for Longer’: Fed’s June Rate Pause Presages Anticipated Future Hikes, Economists Warn

‘Higher for Longer’: Fed’s June Rate Pause Presages Anticipated Future Hikes, Economists Warn

Even though the Federal Reserve has decided not to raise interest rates this month, the economic projections it released on Wednesday show the central bank anticipates trouble on the horizon, an economist told Sputnik.

2023-06-14T21:17+0000

2023-06-14T21:17+0000

2023-06-14T21:16+0000

analysis

federal reserve

inflation

interest rate

economics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_07604d3a5ec3a143f410b64d56fe4c52.jpg

The Federal Reserve declined to raise interest rates at its June meeting on Wednesday, following a report showing the US dollar was at its lowest inflation rate in more than two years. However the central bank didn’t say that there wouldn’t be any rate hikes in the future.Michael R. Englund, principal director and chief economist for Action Economics, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which makes the Fed’s policy decisions, was adopting a policy of “walk loudly and carry a small stick.”He noted that in the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) released with the Wednesday statement, the Fed increased its expectations for US economic growth in 2023, but barely touched those for 2024 and 2025. Its predictions for the path of the unemployment rate received similar treatment.“The FOMC dot plot revisions revealed big upward shifts in the Fed funds rate medians, central tendencies, and ranges across the 2023-25 forecast horizon, despite the June policy pause. The medians show two additional quarter point hikes in 2023 that leave a 5.6% (was 5.1%) median for Q4 of 2023, while future median rate projections were boosted by about one quarter-point hike each, to 4.6% (was 4.3%) in 2024 and 3.4% (was 3.1%) in 2025,” he told Sputnik, adding that “the central tendency figures show a slight skewing of rate projections below the median in 2023, but above the medians in both 2024 and 2025, as policymakers are doubling-down on the ‘higher for longer’ mantra.”Englund explained that only two of the FOMC’s 12 members expected the effective federal funds rate, also called the interest rate, to remain unchanged for the rest of the year. Four of them expected it to increase by another 25 base points, while nine of the board members expected it to rise by 50 basis points, and two expected a 75-basis-point increase before the year is out. One of them expected another full 100-point hike.At present, the interest rate is at 5.0-5.25%, having been increased by 500 base points since March 2022 as the Fed rushed to respond to record-high inflation.“The market has taken the statement and press conference as mildly hawkish, though commentary has focused on the unusually large gap between the dovish policy choice at the June meeting and the hawkish verbiage and forecast revisions that accompanied it.”'Cruise Control' Won't LastFinancial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo told Sputnik that “we can expect [Fed chairman Jerome] Powell to keep his word and raise at least twice more before the end of the year. He made the point that core inflation hasn’t responded at all to rate hikes. This is your tell.”He noted that with the consumer price index at just 4% and continuing to fall, “the Fed looked at the direction of credit growth and the illiquidity in debt markets and thought it best to put things on cruise control for a few weeks.”Luongo said that when it comes to interest rates, “the big issue is the health of the banking sector. Powell’s aggressive tightening has a lot of banks needing time to digest what has happened and let the maturity profile of their assets (loans) catch up to what they’ve already done.”Luongo said that was why Powell did as he expected and paused the interest rate increases, although at the same time he “put a wooden stake through the hearts” demanding he begin lowering interest rates again.“Year-over-year CPI monthly increases for last June and July were 1.0 and 1.3% respectively. Headline annualized inflation will drop through July. After that it will begin to rise unless oil prices crash from here, and there is precious little hope of that happening given OPEC’s production cuts and de-dollarization in the global oil markets making it easier for oil to keep flowing despite tight dollar liquidity.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/economists-expect-fed-to-halt-rate-hikes-after-us-reports-40-inflation-lowest-since-march-2021-1111127565.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/binance-exchange-halts-us-dollar-use-as-banks-plan-blocking-in-wake-of-sec-lawsuit-1111033063.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

inflation; federal reserve; interest rate; economy