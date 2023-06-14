International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/israeli-jets-strike-targets-near-syrias-damascus---russian-military-1111163847.html
Israeli Jets Strike Targets Near Syria’s Damascus - Russian Military
Israeli Jets Strike Targets Near Syria’s Damascus - Russian Military
Two Israeli fighter jets attacked targets near Damascus with four guided air bombs on Wednesday, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.
2023-06-14T20:26+0000
2023-06-14T20:26+0000
world
syria
damascus
israel defense forces (idf)
f-15
air defense system
russian center for syrian reconciliation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108940030_63:0:2497:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_54417027c892d8b19cc4a16b5c2454f7.png
"On June 14 … two IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] F-15 tactical fighters from the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights attacked targets in the vicinity of Damascus with four guided bombs," Gurinov told a briefing.The Israeli attack damaged two storage facilities, the Russian military official added.The latest incident comes hours after reports detailed early Wednesday that Syrian air defense systems had been deployed to deter enemy strikes detected on the outskirts of Damascus. State media reported at the time that one Syrian soldier had sustained injuries as a result of the incident.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/us-preparing-terrorist-attacks-on-syrias-crowded-places-govt-institutions--russias-svr-1110791208.html
syria
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108940030_367:0:2192:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_e0ed210f3656f3d31ea989b983a02e03.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, damascus, russian center for the reconciliation of opposing sides, air bombs, israeli fighter jets, f-15, oelg gurinov
syria, damascus, russian center for the reconciliation of opposing sides, air bombs, israeli fighter jets, f-15, oelg gurinov

Israeli Jets Strike Targets Near Syria’s Damascus - Russian Military

20:26 GMT 14.06.2023
© Twitter / West Asia Media NetworkIsraeli Airstrikes in Syria
Israeli Airstrikes in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
© Twitter / West Asia Media Network
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Israeli fighter jets attacked targets near Damascus with four guided air bombs on Wednesday, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said, adding that the Arab country’s air defense downed one of the bombs.
"On June 14 … two IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] F-15 tactical fighters from the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights attacked targets in the vicinity of Damascus with four guided bombs," Gurinov told a briefing.
"The air defense forces of the Syrian armed forces that were on duty shot down one aerial bomb from the Russian-made Buk-M2E systems … No one was killed or injured."
The Israeli attack damaged two storage facilities, the Russian military official added.
Aleppo view - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
World
US Plotting Terror Attacks at Crowded Places, Gov't Agencies in Syria - Russian Intel
30 May, 08:19 GMT
The latest incident comes hours after reports detailed early Wednesday that Syrian air defense systems had been deployed to deter enemy strikes detected on the outskirts of Damascus. State media reported at the time that one Syrian soldier had sustained injuries as a result of the incident.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала