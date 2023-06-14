https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/israeli-jets-strike-targets-near-syrias-damascus---russian-military-1111163847.html
Israeli Jets Strike Targets Near Syria’s Damascus - Russian Military
Israeli Jets Strike Targets Near Syria’s Damascus - Russian Military
Two Israeli fighter jets attacked targets near Damascus with four guided air bombs on Wednesday, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.
2023-06-14T20:26+0000
2023-06-14T20:26+0000
2023-06-14T20:26+0000
world
syria
damascus
israel defense forces (idf)
f-15
air defense system
russian center for syrian reconciliation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108940030_63:0:2497:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_54417027c892d8b19cc4a16b5c2454f7.png
"On June 14 … two IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] F-15 tactical fighters from the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights attacked targets in the vicinity of Damascus with four guided bombs," Gurinov told a briefing.The Israeli attack damaged two storage facilities, the Russian military official added.The latest incident comes hours after reports detailed early Wednesday that Syrian air defense systems had been deployed to deter enemy strikes detected on the outskirts of Damascus. State media reported at the time that one Syrian soldier had sustained injuries as a result of the incident.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/us-preparing-terrorist-attacks-on-syrias-crowded-places-govt-institutions--russias-svr-1110791208.html
syria
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108940030_367:0:2192:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_e0ed210f3656f3d31ea989b983a02e03.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syria, damascus, russian center for the reconciliation of opposing sides, air bombs, israeli fighter jets, f-15, oelg gurinov
syria, damascus, russian center for the reconciliation of opposing sides, air bombs, israeli fighter jets, f-15, oelg gurinov
Israeli Jets Strike Targets Near Syria’s Damascus - Russian Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Israeli fighter jets attacked targets near Damascus with four guided air bombs on Wednesday, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said, adding that the Arab country’s air defense downed one of the bombs.
"On June 14 … two IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] F-15 tactical fighters from the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights attacked targets in the vicinity of Damascus with four guided bombs," Gurinov told a briefing.
"The air defense forces of the Syrian armed forces that were on duty shot down one aerial bomb from the Russian-made Buk-M2E systems … No one was killed or injured."
The Israeli attack damaged two storage facilities, the Russian military official added.
The latest incident comes hours after reports detailed early Wednesday that Syrian air defense systems had been deployed to deter enemy strikes detected on the outskirts of Damascus. State media reported at the time that one Syrian soldier had sustained injuries as a result of the incident.