Israeli Jets Strike Targets Near Syria’s Damascus - Russian Military

Two Israeli fighter jets attacked targets near Damascus with four guided air bombs on Wednesday, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"On June 14 … two IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] F-15 tactical fighters from the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights attacked targets in the vicinity of Damascus with four guided bombs," Gurinov told a briefing.The Israeli attack damaged two storage facilities, the Russian military official added.The latest incident comes hours after reports detailed early Wednesday that Syrian air defense systems had been deployed to deter enemy strikes detected on the outskirts of Damascus. State media reported at the time that one Syrian soldier had sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

