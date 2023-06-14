https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/kremlin-says-russia-can-withdraw-from-grain-deal-after-its-termination-1111149597.html

Kremlin Says Russia Can Withdraw From Grain Deal After Its Termination

Russia can withdraw from the grain deal after the termination of the agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Upon the termination," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia can withdraw from the grain deal ahead of schedule or at the end of the existing period.In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow would block the extension of the deal if its concerns about the implementation of clauses on Russian agricultural exports were not addressed.The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea during hostilities. The package agreement also included a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.

