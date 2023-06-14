spief, st petersburg international economic forum, st petersburg international economic forum, the 26th st petersburg international economic forum, spief st petersburg international economic forum, spief st petersburg international economic forum 2023, st petersburg international economic forum 2023, st petersburgh forum, st petersburg international gas forum, st petersburg forum seating, st petersburg economic forum, st petersburg times forum tickets, st petersburg times forum address,
LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Kicks Off
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is running from June 14 to 17 at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.
The forum brings together thousands of business delegates from India, Qatar, Pakistan, Venezuela, Hungary, Myanmar, Nicaragua and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik are set to be among the VIPs. Other prominent, high-ranking guests expected include Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Myanmar's Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Minister Kan Zaw. Qatari Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sultan bin Rashid Al-Khater, is expected to head his country's delegation.
At this year's forum, the UAE will be enjoying privileged "guest country" status, with Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri leading the delegation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the forum's plenary session on Friday.