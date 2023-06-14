International
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Kicks Off
LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Kicks Off
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 14-17 at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.
russia
russia
vladimir putin
spief 2023
saint petersburg
forum
russia
saint petersburg
LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Kicks Off

06:57 GMT 14.06.2023 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 14.06.2023)
Being updated
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is running from June 14 to 17 at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.
The forum brings together thousands of business delegates from India, Qatar, Pakistan, Venezuela, Hungary, Myanmar, Nicaragua and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik are set to be among the VIPs. Other prominent, high-ranking guests expected include Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Myanmar's Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Minister Kan Zaw. Qatari Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sultan bin Rashid Al-Khater, is expected to head his country's delegation.
At this year's forum, the UAE will be enjoying privileged "guest country" status, with Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri leading the delegation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the forum's plenary session on Friday.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
07:24 GMT 14.06.2023
New passenger terminal B of the Sheremetyevo airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
Russia
Russia's Ambassador to Indonesia Says Russian Tourists Cannot Be Intimidated by Sanctions
04:47 GMT
07:12 GMT 14.06.2023
Russia's Regions Represented at SPIEF Forum
07:10 GMT 14.06.2023
Zaporozhye Region Stand at SPIEF Forum
07:05 GMT 14.06.2023
Sputnik Team Arrived at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
07:03 GMT 14.06.2023
25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Kicks Off
07:00 GMT 14.06.2023
The logo of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is seen in St. Petersburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
Russia
What to Expect at SPIEF 2023: St. Petersburg Gears Up to Host Annual Global Forum
31 May, 13:05 GMT
