Nearly 60% of Russians Support Agriculture Import Ban on Unfriendly Countries - Poll

Fifty-nine percent of Russians support banning the import of agricultural products from the countries which have imposed sanctions against Moscow, while 31% oppose such restrictions, a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) released on Wednesday showed.

2023-06-14T11:24+0000

2023-06-14T11:24+0000

2023-06-14T11:24+0000

"Currently, 59% of Russians support restrictions on import of agriculture products, raw materials and food from the countries which have imposed sanctions against Russia; 31%, or one in three, does not approve of such counter-sanctions," VCIOM said. The 65% majority of those who support the restrictions are over 35 years of age, the pollster said, while 59% of young people under 24 oppose the ban. Moreover, 39% of the respondents think that Russian products are of better quality than their imported alternatives, another one-third see no difference and 15% believe that the imported goods are better than domestic. Clothes were listed as the most demanded foreign-produced goods by 50% of respondents, home appliances and electronics by 46%, and cosmetics and perfumery by 27%, followed by household chemicals with 26% of demand and shoes with 25%. Animal food was also listed as a popular foreign-made product by 19%, software by 13%, food products by 12% and goods for children by 11%. The survey was conducted by telephone on April 30 among 1,600 Russian citizens over the age of 18. The margin of error did not exceed 2.5%.

