International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/putin-orders-taking-measures-to-integrate-drones-into-russias-single-airspace---kremlin-1111144959.html
Putin Orders Taking Measures to Integrate Drones Into Russia's Single Airspace - Kremlin
Putin Orders Taking Measures to Integrate Drones Into Russia's Single Airspace - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to take comprehensive measures to integrate unmanned aerial vehicles into the country's single airspace and submit a respective report on this by September 1, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
2023-06-14T11:18+0000
2023-06-14T11:18+0000
military
russia
vladimir putin
uav
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102670/98/1026709801_0:109:3257:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_6c31b93f34bcdbbaf8c0b5f10715ec49.jpg
"In order to ensure the safe operation of unmanned aerial systems, [the government is instructed to] take comprehensive measures to integrate unmanned aircraft into the single airspace of Russia, including considering the issue of digital transformation of air traffic management in terms of air traffic services systems, navigation, landing, surveillance, communications and countering the illegal use of unmanned aerial systems. The report is due by September 1, 2023, then once every six months," the list of instructions on the Kremlin's website read. The president also instructed the government to take measures to promote activities in the field of design, production and operation of drones, the Kremlin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-vile-wests-position-on-uav-attacks-against-moscow-1110810818.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102670/98/1026709801_262:0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7478571e6394d2ce5778999f6165613a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's single airspace, unmanned aerial vehicles
russia's single airspace, unmanned aerial vehicles

Putin Orders Taking Measures to Integrate Drones Into Russia's Single Airspace - Kremlin

11:18 GMT 14.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev /  / Go to the mediabankA Russian UAV
A Russian UAV - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to take comprehensive measures to integrate unmanned aerial vehicles into the country's single airspace and submit a respective report on this by September 1, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"In order to ensure the safe operation of unmanned aerial systems, [the government is instructed to] take comprehensive measures to integrate unmanned aircraft into the single airspace of Russia, including considering the issue of digital transformation of air traffic management in terms of air traffic services systems, navigation, landing, surveillance, communications and countering the illegal use of unmanned aerial systems. The report is due by September 1, 2023, then once every six months," the list of instructions on the Kremlin's website read.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Vile West's Position on UAV Attacks Against Moscow
31 May, 06:04 GMT
The president also instructed the government to take measures to promote activities in the field of design, production and operation of drones, the Kremlin said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала