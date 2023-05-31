https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-vile-wests-position-on-uav-attacks-against-moscow-1110810818.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Vile West's Position on UAV Attacks Against Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Vile West's Position on UAV Attacks Against Moscow

The position of Western countries on the drone attacks on Moscow is "absolutely vile," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that the West comments only on what it wants to comment.

2023-05-31T06:04+0000

2023-05-31T06:04+0000

2023-05-31T06:04+0000

russia

foreign ministry

russian defense ministry

moscow region

moscow

ukraine

dmitry peskov

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_0:0:3314:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_6fed9bb091cdee1f2c1966c274bd50ab.jpg

"This is, of course, an absolutely vile position. There is no other word, no definition: they [Western countries] see and comment only on what is beneficial to them. And this is propaganda," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine on Tuesday launched a terrorist drone attack on Moscow. It said eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were involved: five were shot down from an anti-aircraft gun system in the Moscow Region, three were suppressed by electronic warfare and deviated from their intended targets.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the attack, said it was Kiev's response to Russia's effective strikes on Sunday on one of Ukraine's decision-making centers.Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that several drones had been shot down while approaching Moscow. The Russian capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said several buildings had been slightly damaged by the drone attack. Nobody was seriously injured, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/several-buildings-in-moscow-slightly-damaged-after-drone-attack---mayor-1110785693.html

moscow region

moscow

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign ministry, western countries, drone attacks on moscow