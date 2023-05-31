International
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Vile West's Position on UAV Attacks Against Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Vile West's Position on UAV Attacks Against Moscow
The position of Western countries on the drone attacks on Moscow is "absolutely vile," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that the West comments only on what it wants to comment.
"This is, of course, an absolutely vile position. There is no other word, no definition: they [Western countries] see and comment only on what is beneficial to them. And this is propaganda," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine on Tuesday launched a terrorist drone attack on Moscow. It said eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were involved: five were shot down from an anti-aircraft gun system in the Moscow Region, three were suppressed by electronic warfare and deviated from their intended targets.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the attack, said it was Kiev's response to Russia's effective strikes on Sunday on one of Ukraine's decision-making centers.Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that several drones had been shot down while approaching Moscow. The Russian capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said several buildings had been slightly damaged by the drone attack. Nobody was seriously injured, he added.
06:04 GMT 31.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The position of Western countries on the drone attacks on Moscow is "absolutely vile," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that the West comments only on what it wants to comment.
"This is, of course, an absolutely vile position. There is no other word, no definition: they [Western countries] see and comment only on what is beneficial to them. And this is propaganda," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine on Tuesday launched a terrorist drone attack on Moscow. It said eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were involved: five were shot down from an anti-aircraft gun system in the Moscow Region, three were suppressed by electronic warfare and deviated from their intended targets.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the attack, said it was Kiev's response to Russia's effective strikes on Sunday on one of Ukraine's decision-making centers.
Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that several drones had been shot down while approaching Moscow. The Russian capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said several buildings had been slightly damaged by the drone attack. Nobody was seriously injured, he added.
