The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Finish Investigation Into Nord Stream Blasts by Fall
Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Finish Investigation Into Nord Stream Blasts by Fall
Swedish public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is in charge of the investigation in the blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines, on Wednesday expressed hope that by fall the prosecution would bring charges against those responsible for the bombings.
"I hope that in fall we will manage to agree on the charge. It is our goal, at least it looks like this at the moment," Ljungqvist told Radio Sweden, adding that the investigation is nearing its final stage. Swedish investigators are cooperating with their German colleagues, the prosecutor stated, saying that he had met with them, but did not disclose any details of the meeting. On Tuesday, US media reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that before the bombings, Dutch military intelligence officials had notified the CIA that a Ukrainian sabotage team was seeking a yacht on the Baltic coastline to be used by divers to plant explosives along the Nord Stream pipelines. The CIA, in turn, warned Ukraine against the sabotage, it added. The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation over the charge of international terrorism.
Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Finish Investigation Into Nord Stream Blasts by Fall

ZURICH (Sputnik) - Swedish public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is in charge of the investigation in the blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines, on Wednesday expressed hope that by fall the prosecution would bring charges against those responsible for the bombings.
"I hope that in fall we will manage to agree on the charge. It is our goal, at least it looks like this at the moment," Ljungqvist told Radio Sweden, adding that the investigation is nearing its final stage.
Swedish investigators are cooperating with their German colleagues, the prosecutor stated, saying that he had met with them, but did not disclose any details of the meeting.
On Tuesday, US media reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that before the bombings, Dutch military intelligence officials had notified the CIA that a Ukrainian sabotage team was seeking a yacht on the Baltic coastline to be used by divers to plant explosives along the Nord Stream pipelines. The CIA, in turn, warned Ukraine against the sabotage, it added.
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.
Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation over the charge of international terrorism.
