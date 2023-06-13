https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/us-media-claims-cia-warned-ukraine-not-to-sabotage-nord-stream-pipelines-shortly-before-attacks-1111120707.html
US Media Claims CIA Warned Ukraine Not to Sabotage Nord Stream Pipelines Shortly Before Attacks
US Media Claims CIA Warned Ukraine Not to Sabotage Nord Stream Pipelines Shortly Before Attacks
CIA had warned Ukraine against sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines after obtaining information about a Ukrainian plan to destroy part of the pipeline system, US media reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.
2023-06-13T17:11+0000
2023-06-13T17:11+0000
2023-06-13T17:11+0000
nord stream sabotage
cia
ukraine
seymour hersh
nord stream
nord stream
nord stream 2
nord stream 1
nord stream pipeline
nord stream ag
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg
In June 2022, Dutch military intelligence officials notified the CIA that a Ukrainian sabotage team was seeking a yacht on the Baltic coastline to be used by a team of divers to plant explosives along the pipelines, the report claim. The tip prompted the CIA to deliver a message to Ukraine warning against the sabotage. The message was delivered despite doubts the CIA had about Ukraine's ability to carry out such an attack, which involved planting explosives deep underwater, the report added. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. The pipelines were incapacitated by explosive devices in September 2022. US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has detailed the US government’s involvement in planning and carrying out the attack on the pipelines based on information from a government source. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/cia-privately-attributed-nord-stream-attack-to-ukraine-while-us-blamed-russia---report-1111052666.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_47:0:792:559_1920x0_80_0_0_2faef3d07903372b030a20bcb4dd63a5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cia, nord stream, nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosion, russian gas pipeline, nord stream ag, who exploded nord stream, us, russia, ukraine
cia, nord stream, nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosion, russian gas pipeline, nord stream ag, who exploded nord stream, us, russia, ukraine
US Media Claims CIA Warned Ukraine Not to Sabotage Nord Stream Pipelines Shortly Before Attacks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA had warned Ukraine against sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines after obtaining information about a Ukrainian plan to destroy part of the pipeline system, US media reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.
In June 2022, Dutch military intelligence officials notified the CIA that a Ukrainian sabotage team was seeking a yacht on the Baltic coastline to be used by a team of divers to plant explosives along the pipelines, the report claim
. The tip prompted the CIA to deliver a message to Ukraine warning against the sabotage
.
The message was delivered despite doubts the CIA
had about Ukraine's ability to carry out such an attack, which involved planting explosives deep underwater, the report added.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. The pipelines were incapacitated by explosive devices in September 2022.
US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has detailed the US government’s involvement in planning and carrying out the attack on the pipelines based on information from a government source. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.