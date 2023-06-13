International
Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
US Media Claims CIA Warned Ukraine Not to Sabotage Nord Stream Pipelines Shortly Before Attacks
US Media Claims CIA Warned Ukraine Not to Sabotage Nord Stream Pipelines Shortly Before Attacks
CIA had warned Ukraine against sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines after obtaining information about a Ukrainian plan to destroy part of the pipeline system, US media reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.
In June 2022, Dutch military intelligence officials notified the CIA that a Ukrainian sabotage team was seeking a yacht on the Baltic coastline to be used by a team of divers to plant explosives along the pipelines, the report claim. The tip prompted the CIA to deliver a message to Ukraine warning against the sabotage. The message was delivered despite doubts the CIA had about Ukraine's ability to carry out such an attack, which involved planting explosives deep underwater, the report added. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. The pipelines were incapacitated by explosive devices in September 2022. US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has detailed the US government’s involvement in planning and carrying out the attack on the pipelines based on information from a government source. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.
17:11 GMT 13.06.2023
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA had warned Ukraine against sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines after obtaining information about a Ukrainian plan to destroy part of the pipeline system, US media reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.
In June 2022, Dutch military intelligence officials notified the CIA that a Ukrainian sabotage team was seeking a yacht on the Baltic coastline to be used by a team of divers to plant explosives along the pipelines, the report claim. The tip prompted the CIA to deliver a message to Ukraine warning against the sabotage.
Nord Stream Sabotage
CIA Privately Attributed Nord Stream Attack to Ukraine While US Blamed Russia - Report
11 June, 01:43 GMT
The message was delivered despite doubts the CIA had about Ukraine's ability to carry out such an attack, which involved planting explosives deep underwater, the report added.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. The pipelines were incapacitated by explosive devices in September 2022.
US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has detailed the US government’s involvement in planning and carrying out the attack on the pipelines based on information from a government source. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.
