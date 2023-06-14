International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/us-being-deeper-dragged-into-abyss-of-ukrainian-crisis---ambassador-antonov-1111133295.html
US Being Deeper 'Dragged Into Abyss' of Ukrainian Crisis - Ambassador Antonov
US Being Deeper 'Dragged Into Abyss' of Ukrainian Crisis - Ambassador Antonov
The United States is being deeper and deeper "dragged into the abyss" of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Tuesday.
2023-06-14T05:04+0000
2023-06-14T05:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
anatoly antonov
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111063987_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6d48cb5c3e3ebdebd7ae889709a78645.jpg
"The United States is being deeper and deeper dragged into the abyss of the Ukrainian crisis. The US continues to push the situation in eastern Ukraine to an even greater tragedy. It forces dozens of countries to supply weapons and ammunition to the Zelensky regime," Antonov said while commenting on a new package of US military assistance to Ukraine worth $325 million. He said Washington does not want to give up its main goal: to inflict a strategic defeat upon Russia on the battlefield. "American politicians need success to justify a thoughtless course in solving the Ukrainian question, to confirm the expediency of spending and to demonstrate “successes” in the fight against the Russian Federation in the run-up to the upcoming 2024 US Presidential election," Antonov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/us-unveils-325mln-security-aid-package-for-ukraine--blinken-1111119467.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111063987_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6e07b0542477a798b6714457cd0d55f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, dragged into the abyss, russian ambassador anatoly antonov
ukrainian crisis, dragged into the abyss, russian ambassador anatoly antonov

US Being Deeper 'Dragged Into Abyss' of Ukrainian Crisis - Ambassador Antonov

05:04 GMT 14.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman taking part in Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. File photo
A Russian serviceman taking part in Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is being deeper and deeper "dragged into the abyss" of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Tuesday.
"The United States is being deeper and deeper dragged into the abyss of the Ukrainian crisis. The US continues to push the situation in eastern Ukraine to an even greater tragedy. It forces dozens of countries to supply weapons and ammunition to the Zelensky regime," Antonov said while commenting on a new package of US military assistance to Ukraine worth $325 million.
He said Washington does not want to give up its main goal: to inflict a strategic defeat upon Russia on the battlefield.
"American politicians need success to justify a thoughtless course in solving the Ukrainian question, to confirm the expediency of spending and to demonstrate “successes” in the fight against the Russian Federation in the run-up to the upcoming 2024 US Presidential election," Antonov said.
Американская M142 (HIMARS) выпустила ракету во время совместных военных учений Филиппин и США Салакниб, Филиппины - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
Military
US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukraine
Yesterday, 16:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала