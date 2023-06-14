https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/us-being-deeper-dragged-into-abyss-of-ukrainian-crisis---ambassador-antonov-1111133295.html

US Being Deeper 'Dragged Into Abyss' of Ukrainian Crisis - Ambassador Antonov

The United States is being deeper and deeper "dragged into the abyss" of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Tuesday.

"The United States is being deeper and deeper dragged into the abyss of the Ukrainian crisis. The US continues to push the situation in eastern Ukraine to an even greater tragedy. It forces dozens of countries to supply weapons and ammunition to the Zelensky regime," Antonov said while commenting on a new package of US military assistance to Ukraine worth $325 million. He said Washington does not want to give up its main goal: to inflict a strategic defeat upon Russia on the battlefield. "American politicians need success to justify a thoughtless course in solving the Ukrainian question, to confirm the expediency of spending and to demonstrate “successes” in the fight against the Russian Federation in the run-up to the upcoming 2024 US Presidential election," Antonov said.

