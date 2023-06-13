https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/us-unveils-325mln-security-aid-package-for-ukraine--blinken-1111119467.html
The United States is to send an additional package of security aid to Ukraine worth $325 million, including air defense systems, HIMARS ammunition, and armored vehicles following the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
"I am authorizing our 40th drawdown for Ukraine, which will provide $325 million worth of US arms and equipment. This security assistance package includes critical air defense capabilities, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles, and other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine's forces on the battlefield," Blinken said in a statement. The package is the second one over the course of the last week. On Friday, the Biden administration announced a $2.1 billion military aid package featuring munitions for air defense systems and drones.American TV channel reported on Monday that Ukraine has lost at least 16 US-supplied Bradley infantry armored vehicles in the first days of Kiev's counteroffensive in southern Ukraine which represents nearly 15% of the 109 vehicles supplied by Washington.
US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukraine
16:33 GMT 13.06.2023 (Updated: 16:38 GMT 13.06.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is to send an additional package of security aid to Ukraine worth $325 million, including air defense systems, HIMARS ammunition, and armored vehicles following the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
"I am authorizing our 40th drawdown for Ukraine, which will provide $325 million worth of US arms and equipment. This security assistance package includes critical air defense capabilities, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles, and other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine's forces on the battlefield
,” Blinken said in a statement.
The new $325 million package of security assistance for Ukraine includes an undisclosed number of Stinger anti-aircraft and Javelin systems, and 15 Bradley armored infantry vehicles, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.
The package is the second one over the course of the last week. On Friday, the Biden administration announced a $2.1 billion military aid package featuring munitions for air defense systems and drones.
American TV channel reported on Monday that Ukraine has lost
at least 16 US-supplied Bradley infantry armored vehicles in the first days of Kiev’s counteroffensive in southern Ukraine which represents nearly 15% of the 109 vehicles supplied by Washington.