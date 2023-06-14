https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/us-military-helicopter-mishap-left-22-service-members-injured-1111130489.html

US Military: ‘Helicopter Mishap’ Left 22 Service Members Injured

US Military: ‘Helicopter Mishap’ Left 22 Service Members Injured

Over 20 American service members were injured over the weekend in what the US military is describing as a “helicopter mishap.”

2023-06-14T01:51+0000

2023-06-14T01:51+0000

2023-06-14T01:51+0000

military

syria

donald trump

al-hasakah

pentagon

syrian democratic forces (sdf)

daesh

us soldiers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107826/86/1078268648_0:0:3024:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_5f3b32fb858827c9f21325761fac3a82.jpg

Over 20 American service members were injured over the weekend in what the US military is describing as a “helicopter mishap.”“A helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 US service members,” the US military said in a statement which indicated the episode took place on Sunday.“No enemy fire was reported,” the statement insisted.The US military personnel who suffered injuries were said to be receiving treatment, and 10 of them were reportedly moved to “higher care facilities” outside the area.US media is reporting that a total of 15 soldiers required medical evacuation following the incident.As reported by American journalist Dave DeCamp, “a US airdrop operation involving helicopters was reported on the same day in al-Hasakah, a province in northeast Syria.”Around 900 US troops are currently occupying Syrian territory, in what experts describe as a clear violation of international law.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/us-preparing-terrorist-attacks-on-syrias-crowded-places-govt-institutions--russias-svr-1110791208.html

syria

al-hasakah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

us military, us service members, helicopter accident, syria, us central command