US Military: ‘Helicopter Mishap’ Left 22 Service Members Injured

Over 20 American service members were injured over the weekend in what the US military is describing as a "helicopter mishap."
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107826/86/1078268648_0:0:3024:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_5f3b32fb858827c9f21325761fac3a82.jpg
Over 20 American service members were injured over the weekend in what the US military is describing as a “helicopter mishap.”“A helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 US service members,” the US military said in a statement which indicated the episode took place on Sunday.“No enemy fire was reported,” the statement insisted.The US military personnel who suffered injuries were said to be receiving treatment, and 10 of them were reportedly moved to “higher care facilities” outside the area.US media is reporting that a total of 15 soldiers required medical evacuation following the incident.As reported by American journalist Dave DeCamp, “a US airdrop operation involving helicopters was reported on the same day in al-Hasakah, a province in northeast Syria.”Around 900 US troops are currently occupying Syrian territory, in what experts describe as a clear violation of international law.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
01:51 GMT 14.06.2023
The Pentagon gave little details about what reportedly occurred on Sunday in northeastern Syrian territory which is currently illegally occupied by American troops.
Over 20 American service members were injured over the weekend in what the US military is describing as a “helicopter mishap.”
“A helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 US service members,” the US military said in a statement which indicated the episode took place on Sunday.
“No enemy fire was reported,” the statement insisted.
The US military personnel who suffered injuries were said to be receiving treatment, and 10 of them were reportedly moved to “higher care facilities” outside the area.
US media is reporting that a total of 15 soldiers required medical evacuation following the incident.
As reported by American journalist Dave DeCamp, “a US airdrop operation involving helicopters was reported on the same day in al-Hasakah, a province in northeast Syria.”
“According to Syrian state media, the operation was carried out with the Kurdish-led SDF, and one civilian was killed by US forces,” DeCamp noted.
Aleppo view - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
World
US Plotting Terror Attacks at Crowded Places, Gov't Agencies in Syria - Russian Intel
30 May, 08:19 GMT
Around 900 US troops are currently occupying Syrian territory, in what experts describe as a clear violation of international law.

In 2019, former President Donald Trump was heavily criticized for publicly acknowledging that the American military occupation of Syria is “only for the oil” – contradicting the military’s standard explanation that its continuing presence in the Arab Republic is aimed only at supporting Kurdish separatists and deterring any potential terrorist activity by Daesh*.

The US controls around one-third of Syria’s total territory, but according to statements made by Syrian oil minister Bassam Toma’a in 2021, that area accounts for 90% of the country’s oil production.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
