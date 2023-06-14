https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/us-oks-some-covid-related-transactions-with-iran-venezuela-until-june-2024-1111158699.html

US OKs Some COVID-Related Transactions With Iran, Venezuela Until June 2024

The US Department of the Treasury issued licenses authorizing certain transactions and activities related to the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of COVID-19 with the governments of Iran and Venezuela for one year, according to the licenses published on Wednesday.

The permitted transactions in the Treasury’s general licenses N-2 for Iran and 39-B for Venezuela are exceptions to the sanctions regulations imposed by the United States against these countries over the past years. The license N-2 also authorizes certain transactions involving the Central Bank of Iran or the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) as well as certain financial transactions related to the treatment of COVID-19. The license for Venezuela allows all transactions and activities that involve Banco Central de Venezuela, Banco de Venezuela, S.A. Banco Universal, Banco Bicentenario del Pueblo, de la Clase Obrera, Mujer y Comunas, Banco Universal C.A., and affiliated entities. At the same time, the license 39-B does not authorize any transactions or activities involving Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA), Banco de Desarrollo Economico y Social de Venezuela, or Banco Bandes Uruguay S.A., and affiliated entities.

