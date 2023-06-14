https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/white-house-to-send-depleted-uranium-rounds-to-ukraine-new-turn-in-bidens-burisma-bribery-scandal-1111129481.html

White House to Send Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine; New Turn in Biden's Burisma Bribery Scandal

White House to Send Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine; New Turn in Biden's Burisma Bribery Scandal

There are allegations that a participant in President Biden's alleged Burisma bribery scandal kept numerous recordings and the FBI hid their existence from Congress.

2023-06-14T04:05+0000

2023-06-14T04:05+0000

2023-06-14T10:12+0000

the critical hour

radio

burisma

donald trump

fbi

cornel west

eritrea

taiwan

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111129324_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4ba1377fd088d349bba225991f1c82e7.png

White House to Send Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine;Recordings of Biden Bribery Scandal May Exist There are allegations that a participant in President Biden's alleged Burisma bribery scandal kept numerous recordings and the FBI hid their existence from Congress.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The White House will be sending depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine. Also, Poland urges NATO to respond to Russia putting nukes in Belarus.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss JFK's peace speech. On June 10, 1961, President John F. Kennedy delivered an iconic speech on his vision for world peace. Also, Julian Assange may soon be extradited.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss China. The US is planning to evacuate its citizens from Taiwan. Also, the US is arguing for a faux overhaul of the UN security council.Thomas Mountain, journalist, and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. Eritrea has rejoined the East African Bloc after 16 years. Also, The US empire may target South Africa with sanctions for supporting Russia.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Saudi Arabia and Syria have agreed to resume economic cooperation. Also, Israel is preparing for war with Iran.Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. Cornel West has ripped the Biden administration for warmongering and neoliberal economic policies. Also, 80 percent of Democrats want President Biden to debate the other candidates.Kim Keenan, nationally known trial lawyer, mediator, and in-house counsel, joins us to discuss the Trump indictment. Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss a US political scandal. There are allegations that a participant in President Biden's alleged Burisma bribery scandal kept numerous recordings and the FBI hid their existence from Congress.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

eritrea

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

the critical hour, biden's burisma bribery scandal, depleted uranium rounds to ukraine, jfk's peace speech, julian assange extradition, china-taiwan issue, eritrea has rejoined the east african bloc, cornel west, trump indictment