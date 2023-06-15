International
AI Helps Scholars to Discover Substances That Can Prevent Senile Diseases - Reports
AI Helps Scholars to Discover Substances That Can Prevent Senile Diseases - Reports
Scientists from the University of Edinburgh have discovered, with the help of artificial intelligence, three substances that can destroy the cells responsible for the development of age-related diseases

united kingdom (uk)
AI Helps Scholars to Discover Substances That Can Prevent Senile Diseases - Reports

18:10 GMT 15.06.2023
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Scientists from the University of Edinburgh have discovered, with the help of artificial intelligence, three substances that can destroy the cells responsible for the development of age-related diseases, UK press reported on Thursday.
Journalists suggested that some substances can prevent the worst senile diseases, from Alzheimer's to arthritis. According to the report, they do it by killing the so-called "zombie cells" that have lost their ability to divide. Such cells, which accumulate in the body as we age, are responsible for wrinkles and a number of senile diseases.
The AI technology was programmed by scientists by using medical journals describing the effects of different molecules on the body, then the AI analyzed over 4,000 chemical substances and isolated 21, only three of which were later selected: periplocin, gingetin and oleandrin.
Two of the three substances found were toxic for humans, but oleandrin was much more promising, than the best known anti-aging medicine, the report said.
No real tests have been conducted yet, but if successful, it will help ensure aging without any negative manifestations, such as joint pain, cognitive decline and others. It would also help reduce the effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which also lead to an increase in "zombie cells" in the body, the newspaper reported.
