EU Parliament Calls on NATO Allies to Invite Ukraine to Join Alliance

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling on NATO allies to pave the way for a membership invitation for Ukraine at the upcoming summit.

Lawmakers promised to work closely with Ukraine to develop a temporary framework for security guarantees which would be implemented immediately after the conflict ends. The parliament also reiterated its support for the European Council decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for accession to the EU.According to the lawmakers, a recovery package, focusing on the country's recovery in a short, medium- and long term, should be linked to Ukraine's EU accession preparation, following the "build back better" principle and the European Green Deal.The parliament also condemned the destruction of the Kakhovka dam "in the strongest possible terms," blaming Russia for it without providing evidence.A NATO summit is set to be held in Vilnius from July 11 to 12, with Ukraine's NATO prospects being one of the crucial topics. Since Kiev's bid to join the alliance was denied in 2008, Ukraine has been trying to deepen cooperation with NATO, leading to an escalation of tensions with Russia.In 2021, Moscow came forward with an agreement to ease NATO-Russia ties and bolster security cooperation with Washington, but the alliance ignored it, instead doubling down on supporting the Ukrainian regime.

