Extraterrestrials Might 'Make First Contact with AI, Not Humans' - Scholar

Aliens may make first contact with AI systems instead of humans, a Harvard professor has been cited as saying.

Aliens may opt to make first contact with AI systems instead of humans, as they would likely feel a "kinship" with them, a Harvard professor has been cited as saying.Furthermore, extraterrestrials might send AI drones to our planet Earth, and not the "crewed" UFOs that have become the stuff of sci-fi films and reported "sightings," Abraham "Avi" Loeb, an Israeli-American theoretical physicist who works on astrophysics, was cited as saying in an upcoming documentary.Mark Christopher Lee, the UK director of the documentary, was quoted as saying that Loeb had explained his reasoning.This comes as earlier, a US Air Force veteran and intelligence official made headlines by suggesting that the US government had been covertly collecting intact alien spacecraft as part of a longstanding UFO retrieval operation. After David Grusch made public allegations, Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough told Sputnik that the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed or currently exist.

