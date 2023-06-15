https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/former-staffers-say-trump-scared-sless-over-indictment-despite-displays-of-confidence-1111168095.html

Former Staffers Say Trump ‘Scared S—less’ Over Indictment Despite Displays of Confidence

Former Staffers Say Trump ‘Scared S—less’ Over Indictment Despite Displays of Confidence

Two prominent former Trump staffers claim that the President likely isn't as confident about his recent indictment as it portrays publicly.

2023-06-15T03:43+0000

2023-06-15T03:43+0000

2023-06-15T03:42+0000

americas

donald trump

john kelly

stephanie grisham

white house

donald trump's indictment

indictment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111129804_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fad5db6047f1d10e12fdbac25d702d8c.jpg

John Kelly, the former chief of staff for the Trump administration, has said that despite his former boss’ public display of confidence, he thinks the former commander-in-chief is actually “scared s—less.”After his arraignment, former US President Donald Trump spoke to his supporters, portraying the indictment and coming trial as a political witch hunt.“Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country,” Trump told his supporters.But Kelly is not the only former member of the Trump administration to claim Trump is less confident in private. Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told US media that the one-time president wants to keep the crowds cheering and his staff wants to keep him too busy to dodge his ire.Kelly spent more than two years in the Trump White House as chief of staff before Trump replaced him in 2019 after Democrats took control of the House of Representatives. The last months of Kelly’s time in the White House were tumultuous, with reports indicating the pair did not speak to each other for the last few months of Kelly’s tenure.Grisham served as an aide during the Trump campaign before becoming press secretary in 2019. She was reportedly forced out of that role by then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and became the chief of staff for then-first lady Melania Trump, before abruptly resigning after the January 6 riots and just weeks before Trump’s term was set to end.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/trump-classified-docs-indictment-most-evil-heinous-abuse-of-power-1111130667.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/why-trumps-classified-docs-case-wont-be-easy--speedy-for-bidens-doj-1111160549.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

trump indictment, trump staffers, is trump scared, will trump be found innocent, guilty