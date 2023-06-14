https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/trump-classified-docs-indictment-most-evil-heinous-abuse-of-power-1111130667.html

Trump: Classified Docs Indictment 'Most Evil, Heinous' Abuse of Power

Trump: Classified Docs Indictment 'Most Evil, Heinous' Abuse of Power

Former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his indictment was "the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of the United States" and an attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

After departing Florida, the former commander-in-chief flew back to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to hold a rally-style address before his supporters."Today, we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. A very sad thing to watch," Trump told the crowd."The corrupt sitting president [Joe Biden] had his top political opponent arrested for fake and fabricated charges, of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty, right in the middle of the presidential election, in which he is losing very badly."The ex-president claimed that every president has the right to take with him "whatever documents," saying: "This is the law." Trump later went on to point out that prosecutors "ought to drop this case immediately because they're destroying the country," adding that this is "something that people have now seen, and it couldn't be more clear." However, he did take the opportunity to explain that he had not had a chance to go through all the documents in his possession as "it's a long tedious job, takes a long time, which I was prepared to do, but I have a very busy life." The former president expressed confidence that he would win the trial "bigger and better than ever before," adding that he was "not the one who thinks I'm above the law" but the one "that followed the law." "I'm the only one. It's Joe Biden and his corrupt department of injustice who think they are above the law," Trump said. Trump claimed that Biden "will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president" in the history of the US but the president who "tried to destroy American democracy." Indictment Meant to Distract From Biden 'Bribery' SchemeTrump's Tuesday remarks also raised the "bribery" allegations surrounding Biden and his son Hunter, with the one-time president suggesting that the second indictment filed over the classified records was intended to serve as a distraction.On Monday, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe Biden and his son allegedly has audio recordings of their discussions; 15 audio recordings of his phone calls with Hunter Biden and two other audio recordings of phone calls with then vice-president Joe Biden.Regarding the alleged bribery case, Trump urged Republicans in Congress to get tough on the US president.Trump further said that he will get elected to be president in the 2024 US election and will proceed to "totally obliterate the deep state."

