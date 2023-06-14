https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/trump-classified-docs-indictment-most-evil-heinous-abuse-of-power-1111130667.html
Trump: Classified Docs Indictment 'Most Evil, Heinous' Abuse of Power
Trump: Classified Docs Indictment 'Most Evil, Heinous' Abuse of Power
Former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his indictment was "the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of the United States" and an attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.
2023-06-14T04:29+0000
2023-06-14T04:29+0000
2023-06-14T04:56+0000
americas
donald trump's indictment
donald trump
joe biden
bedminster
new jersey
florida
mar-a-lago
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111132302_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e80d4f3e24fc60ed3b80058d73746fd5.jpg
After departing Florida, the former commander-in-chief flew back to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to hold a rally-style address before his supporters."Today, we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. A very sad thing to watch," Trump told the crowd."The corrupt sitting president [Joe Biden] had his top political opponent arrested for fake and fabricated charges, of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty, right in the middle of the presidential election, in which he is losing very badly."The ex-president claimed that every president has the right to take with him "whatever documents," saying: "This is the law." Trump later went on to point out that prosecutors "ought to drop this case immediately because they're destroying the country," adding that this is "something that people have now seen, and it couldn't be more clear." However, he did take the opportunity to explain that he had not had a chance to go through all the documents in his possession as "it's a long tedious job, takes a long time, which I was prepared to do, but I have a very busy life." The former president expressed confidence that he would win the trial "bigger and better than ever before," adding that he was "not the one who thinks I'm above the law" but the one "that followed the law." "I'm the only one. It's Joe Biden and his corrupt department of injustice who think they are above the law," Trump said. Trump claimed that Biden "will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president" in the history of the US but the president who "tried to destroy American democracy." Indictment Meant to Distract From Biden 'Bribery' SchemeTrump's Tuesday remarks also raised the "bribery" allegations surrounding Biden and his son Hunter, with the one-time president suggesting that the second indictment filed over the classified records was intended to serve as a distraction.On Monday, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe Biden and his son allegedly has audio recordings of their discussions; 15 audio recordings of his phone calls with Hunter Biden and two other audio recordings of phone calls with then vice-president Joe Biden.Regarding the alleged bribery case, Trump urged Republicans in Congress to get tough on the US president.Trump further said that he will get elected to be president in the 2024 US election and will proceed to "totally obliterate the deep state."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/trump-pleads-not-guilty-to-37-charges-in-classified-docs-indictment-1111126207.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/foreign-national-who-allegedly-bribed-joe-biden-hunter-has-audio-of-their-talks---senator-1111098933.html
americas
bedminster
new jersey
mar-a-lago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111132302_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3637355eaf6d1b6d80f78a192b5d89f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, mar-a-lago, classified documents, 2024 us election, indictment
donald trump, mar-a-lago, classified documents, 2024 us election, indictment
Trump: Classified Docs Indictment 'Most Evil, Heinous' Abuse of Power
04:29 GMT 14.06.2023 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 14.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his indictment was "the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of the United States" and an attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.
After departing Florida, the former commander-in-chief flew back to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to hold a rally-style address before his supporters.
"Today, we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. A very sad thing to watch," Trump told the crowd.
"The corrupt sitting president [Joe Biden] had his top political opponent arrested for fake and fabricated charges, of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty, right in the middle of the presidential election, in which he is losing very badly."
"This is called election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election," he continued, adding that "it's a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation."
The ex-president claimed that every president has the right to take with him "whatever documents," saying: "This is the law."
While Trump has claimed he declassified the contested files, his allegations have been repeatedly rejected by government officials.
In fact, the US National Archives recently reiterated that the Presidential Records Act specifically states that all records created by presidents and vice presidents must be turned over to the agency at the end of their term.
Trump later went on to point out that prosecutors "ought to drop this case immediately because they're destroying the country," adding that this is "something that people have now seen, and it couldn't be more clear."
However, he did take the opportunity to explain that he had not had a chance to go through all the documents in his possession as "it's a long tedious job, takes a long time, which I was prepared to do, but I have a very busy life."
"Threatening me with 400 years in prison for possessing my own presidential papers, which just about every other president has done, is one of the most outrageous and vicious legal theories ever put forward in an American court of law," Trump said.
The former president expressed confidence that he would win the trial "bigger and better than ever before," adding that he was "not the one who thinks I'm above the law" but the one "that followed the law."
"I'm the only one. It's Joe Biden and his corrupt department of injustice who think they are above the law," Trump said.
Trump claimed that Biden "will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president" in the history of the US but the president who "tried to destroy American democracy."
Indictment Meant to Distract From Biden 'Bribery' Scheme
Trump's Tuesday remarks also raised the "bribery" allegations surrounding Biden and his son Hunter, with the one-time president suggesting that the second indictment filed over the classified records was intended to serve as a distraction.
"They want to distract from the real espionage and the real crime. So let's use President Trump to do so, let's go out and let's indict President Trump so they don't talk about the $5 million bribe," Trump said.
The US House Oversight Committee is investigating a possible political bribery scheme involving a foreign national that dates back to Biden's time as vice president.
The probe is based on information provided to the FBI by a confidential human source who alleges the president and his son Hunter received a total of $10 million from Ukrainian energy company Burisma to help end a probe into the entity.
Biden has rejected the allegations.
On Monday, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe Biden and his son allegedly has audio recordings of their discussions; 15 audio recordings of his phone calls with Hunter Biden and two other audio recordings of phone calls with then vice-president Joe Biden.
Regarding the alleged bribery case, Trump urged Republicans in Congress to get tough on the US president.
Trump further said that he will get elected to be president in the 2024 US election and will proceed to "totally obliterate the deep state."
Earlier Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court in Miami to 37 criminal charges in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
According to Trump's indictment, the classified documents he stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residency in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.