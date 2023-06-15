https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/german-industry-doomed-britains-economy-crashing-iran-president-in-latin-america-1111166032.html

German Industry Doomed; Britain's Economy Crashing; Iran President in Latin America

German leaders are admitting that their industry will soon disappear without cheap energy and the UK economy is a disaster.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Ukraine offensive is crumbling as DC neocons start to panic. Also, Germany is running out of tanks.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Western weapons can't save the day for an undermanned, lightly trained Ukrainian force. Also, the China-Russia alliance is flexing its muscle in the Pacific.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China is moving to resolve the Israel-Palestine problem. Also, top US and Chinese officials are engaging in telephone diplomacy.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War", joins us to discuss the EU. German leaders are admitting that their industry will soon disappear without cheap energy and the UK economy is a disaster.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Tony Blinken's trip to Saudi Arabia was a disaster. Also, China is moving on to the Palestine problem.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss legal issues in the US empire. Various US colonies are going after citizens for thought and speech crimes. Also, the FBI attack on Donald Trump exposes them as the modern-day iteration of the Gestapo.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss the Global South. The President of Iran is engaged in a business and diplomatic tour of Latin America. Also, the US may be pushing regime change in Colombia.Miko Peled, author, and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israel is ramping up home demolitions. Also, the US is moving to advance the failed Abraham Accords.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

