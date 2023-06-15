https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/pope-francis-to-be-released-from-hospital-on-friday-after-abdominal-surgery---holy-see-1111186495.html

Pope Francis to Be Released From Hospital on Friday After Abdominal Surgery - Holy See

Pope Francis will be released from hospital on Friday morning after undergoing abdominal surgery last week, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Thursday.

"Medical staff supervising Pope Francis have confirmed that the Pope will be released from [Rome's] Gemelli Hospital on Friday morning," Bruni said. The spokesman added that the pontiff's treatment was going as planned, with his lab tests being within norms. Earlier in the week, Bruni stated that the pope's release was planned "in the coming days." On June 7, the Vatican's press service said that Pope Francis had undergone a laparotomy — an incision of the abdomen — and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses, and that the three-hour operation had been completed without complications. Following the surgery, the pontiff's operating surgeon, Sergio Alfieri, said that the pope would have to stay at the hospital for five to seven more days. The Holy See said that all audiences with Francis were canceled until June 18.

