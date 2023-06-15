International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/pope-francis-to-be-released-from-hospital-on-friday-after-abdominal-surgery---holy-see-1111186495.html
Pope Francis to Be Released From Hospital on Friday After Abdominal Surgery - Holy See
Pope Francis to Be Released From Hospital on Friday After Abdominal Surgery - Holy See
Pope Francis will be released from hospital on Friday morning after undergoing abdominal surgery last week, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Thursday.
2023-06-15T12:55+0000
2023-06-15T12:55+0000
beyond politics
pope francis
pope
vatican
hospital
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106580411_0:0:3042:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_db9f6ff00900fba46ddc019dda72ffa7.jpg
"Medical staff supervising Pope Francis have confirmed that the Pope will be released from [Rome's] Gemelli Hospital on Friday morning," Bruni said. The spokesman added that the pontiff's treatment was going as planned, with his lab tests being within norms. Earlier in the week, Bruni stated that the pope's release was planned "in the coming days." On June 7, the Vatican's press service said that Pope Francis had undergone a laparotomy — an incision of the abdomen — and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses, and that the three-hour operation had been completed without complications. Following the surgery, the pontiff's operating surgeon, Sergio Alfieri, said that the pope would have to stay at the hospital for five to seven more days. The Holy See said that all audiences with Francis were canceled until June 18.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106580411_313:0:3042:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cadc3387de991c29c682062b40cbf4af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pope francis, matteo bruni, released from hospital
pope francis, matteo bruni, released from hospital

Pope Francis to Be Released From Hospital on Friday After Abdominal Surgery - Holy See

12:55 GMT 15.06.2023
© AP Photo / Gregorio BorgiaPope Francis celebrates a prayer for peace in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Pope Francis celebrates a prayer for peace in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2023
© AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) - Pope Francis will be released from hospital on Friday morning after undergoing abdominal surgery last week, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Thursday.
"Medical staff supervising Pope Francis have confirmed that the Pope will be released from [Rome's] Gemelli Hospital on Friday morning," Bruni said.
The spokesman added that the pontiff's treatment was going as planned, with his lab tests being within norms.
Earlier in the week, Bruni stated that the pope's release was planned "in the coming days."
On June 7, the Vatican's press service said that Pope Francis had undergone a laparotomy — an incision of the abdomen — and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses, and that the three-hour operation had been completed without complications.
Following the surgery, the pontiff's operating surgeon, Sergio Alfieri, said that the pope would have to stay at the hospital for five to seven more days. The Holy See said that all audiences with Francis were canceled until June 18.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала