https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/report-biden-administration-weighing-israel-model-for-ukraine-instead-of-nato-membership-1111165251.html

Report: Biden Administration Weighing ‘Israel Model’ for Ukraine Instead of NATO Membership

Report: Biden Administration Weighing ‘Israel Model’ for Ukraine Instead of NATO Membership

US President Joe Biden is considering offering a NATO commitment to Ukraine similar to its commitment to Israel.

2023-06-15T00:04+0000

2023-06-15T00:04+0000

2023-06-15T00:04+0000

world

nato

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

jens stoltenberg

russia

kiev

russia-nato showdown

nato expansion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109390334_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6dfe15554005d0fd09a7091410c2a18c.jpg

The Biden administration is reportedly considering proposing an ‘Israel model’ for Ukraine in NATO, a deal that would be a limited commitment and not include a collective defense guarantee.US media reports have indicated the Biden White House would pledge to continue providing more military aid to Ukraine, regardless of the outcome of its ongoing counter-offensive. The deal would likely be for a shorter period than the commitment to Israel, which typically runs in 10-year intervals.Kiev and some European allies have been advocating for Ukraine's full NATO membership, including a collective defense guarantee. However, opponents of the initiative argue it would escalate the Ukraine conflict and confirm Russia’s justification for the special operation, one of which was NATO's encroachment across Europe since the start of the century.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly threatened to boycott the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next month if he is not given a roadmap for Ukraine joining the military alliance as a full member.Last week, outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reportedly suggested a “compromise” proposal when he spoke to US President Joe Biden. Part of that compromise stipulated a pledge to continue providing the Kiev regime with weapons, regardless of the level of success of its counter-offensive.The deal would also ascend Ukraine to the council level in NATO, which is the status Russia maintained until 2014, when the relationship between Russia and the West collapsed.US media reported only Germany has so far sided with Biden in his plan for Ukraine; however, other members also have their doubts about Ukraine being ready to join the military bloc.Part of the Biden plan would be to commit the US to Ukraine for longer periods, limiting the amount of public debate in the US over Ukraine aid. Citing Biden administration officials, media reported the plan would “bleed some of the politics out of episodic debates about how much aid to commit to Ukraine in the next six months or a year.”Some US politicians, particularly since the debt ceiling crisis was temporarily resolved earlier this month, have questioned how long the US should commit to funding the Kiev regime.Any potential ascension to full membership for Ukraine would have to take place after the conflict with Russia is completed. Part of the requirement to join NATO is that the prospective country must first resolve all outstanding international, ethnic and territorial disputes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/us-envoy-to-nato-says-allies-yet-to-agree-on-ukraines-nato-membership-1111149115.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/us-unveils-325mln-security-aid-package-for-ukraine--blinken-1111119467.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

israel, ukraine, nato membership, will ukraine join nato, is ukraine in nato,