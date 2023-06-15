Texas Gov. Busses Migrants to LA, Says Biden ‘Refuses to Secure Border’
Amid the raging border crisis, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, along with authorities in Arizona and Florida, have been utilizing the strategy of sending busloads or even airplanes filled with illegal immigrants to the US capital and major Democratic Party strongholds - self-pronounced "sanctuary" cities.
Texas governor Greg Abbott has sent a busload of undocumented migrants from his state to Los Angeles, California, while yet again slamming the administration of Joe Biden for failing to “secure the nation’s border.”
Abbott tweeted that border towns in his state were still overwhelmed by thousands of people illegally crossing in from Mexico because of Biden’s policies. He added that Los Angeles was a city that migrants “seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status.” He also made a point of underscoring this was just the "1st bus", in a not-so-subtle hint of more to come.
Screenshot of Twitter post by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
The bus loaded with around 42 migrants, including 8 children, had arrived on June 14 at LA’s Union Station, according to local media reports, with a human rights organization taking them to the nearby St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church.
LAPD officers sit in their vehichles outside of St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church where migrants have been transported in Los Angeles, June 14, 2023.
The mayor of LA, Karen Bass, fumed in a statement that it was, “abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games.” She added that this was “a despicable stunt that Republican Governors have grown so fond of”.
“This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us. Now, it’s time to execute our plan. Our emergency management, police, fire and other departments were able to find out about the incoming arrival while the bus was on its way and were already mobilized along with nonprofit partners before the bus arrived,” she said.
Officials and volunteers deliver diapers, supplies and toys to the St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church where migrants have been transported in Los Angeles, June 16, 2023.
Both Abbot and authorities in Arizona and Florida have been resorting to this strategy of sending illegals to so-called Democratic "sanctuaries" in frustration over the situation at the US-Mexico border. Last year, the Texas governor reportedly sent tens of thousands of migrants to Washington DC, New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago. At one point, migrants were delivered practically on the doorstep of Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden had tasked with handling the crisis at the southern border. The migrants were brought to the front gates of her posh Number One Observatory Circle residence in September 2022.
Florida had joined the fray, with Governor Ron DeSantis, who is now running for president, chartering two planes last year to take 50 migrants to the affluent vacation retreat of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, a Democratic Party stronghold town where the average home costs over $1 million and 80 percent of residents are white.
More recently, two flights loaded with migrants landed in California's capital, Sacramento, according to the California attorney general's office.
The authorities in Texas, Arizona, and Florida claim their southern states have been pummeled hardest by the immigration crisis, blame for which they say lies with the Biden administration.
US Customs and Border Patrol recorded more than 1.94 million encounters at the border during the fiscal year 2022, up from previous record of 1.73 million encounters recorded a year before that. Republicans have blamed the border chaos on Biden’s determination to “undo everything former President Donald Trump had done”. They have denounced the present administration’s “open border policies” and the scrapping of a number of restrictive measures against illegal migrants that had been set in place by the former president.
However, according the Department of Homeland Security, unlawful entries along the southern border decreased 70% from the previous record highs since the scrapping of Trump-era pandemic restriction policy Title 42 on May 11. The regulations allowing immigrants arriving illegally by land to be deported over concerns they might carry COVID-19 were dropped by order of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
US Customs and Border Patrol said there was an average of "3,400 encounters in between ports of entry per day", and less than 300 "non-CBP One Office of Field Operations (OFO) encounters at ports of entry per day, for a total of approximately 3,700 unscheduled encounters per day," according to statistics by DHS released in early June. Over 38,400 noncitizens were reportedly repatriated under Title 8 authorities from May 12 to June 2 to more than 80 countries.
