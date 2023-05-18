https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/biden-admin-frets-about-optics-amid-illegal-immigrant-surge-post-title-42-1110445879.html

Biden Admin Frets About 'Optics' amid Illegal Immigrant Surge Post-Title 42

Todd Bensmann, a senior national security fellow and author, has spent years documenting illegal immigration on the Mexican side of the border. He said the government and mainstream media have ignored the problem for far too long.

The Biden White House is only worried about the "optics" of the migrant crisis on the Mexican border, a national security expert says.The regulations, allowing immigrants arriving illegally by land to be deported for fear that they might carry COVID-19, were dropped last week by order of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).That has prompted fears of an unprecedented wave of people-trafficking across the Mexico-US border.Todd Bensmann told Sputnik that the Biden administration "is letting them in and rewarding them with entry and long-term stay for their investment in smuggling fees."He said the "primary loophole" used by illegal immigrants was the 'Flores settlement' a 1993 Supreme Court ruling which prevents authorities holding trafficked children for more than a short period of time."It basically says we can't detain families very long," Bennsman said. "And so they figured out that they could come in and that we would release them to pursue their asylum claims in the years ahead."The expert explained that Title 42 had stopped immigrants "abusing" the political asylum system to avoid deportation.The documentary filmmaker said that the end to Title 42 saw the mainstream media finally "show up for the party" — albeit "about two-and-a-half years too late.""If I was an immigration reporter, I would be living down there and on both sides of the border," Bensmann stressed. "But that's just not the case. Occasionally they'll parachute in, but they'll never really quite explain what's going on or anything.""This time they at least covered it because they were expecting a big, ugly, terrible surge on the day after," he added. "Now that surge did not materialize. And so now everybody's running victory lap."While US authorities are trying to conceal the true scale of the crisis to avoid negative media coverage, Bensmann works on the other side of the border where he was able to film thousands of people crossing the Rio Grande river into Texas every day and bight in the run-up to the Title 42 expiry.For more insightful commentary on current affairs, check out or Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

