The BeyHive Effect: Beyonce Blamed for Sweden’s Inflation Woes

As Sweden continues to struggle with high inflation, some Swedes are blaming R&B superstar singer Beyonce for the economic malaise.
When Beyonce launched the solo world tour for her newest album, Renaissance, at the National Arena in Stockholm in May, it wasn’t just a national sensation, it was a global event. Queen Bey hadn’t been on tour since 2016, after the album “Lemonade” was released, and parched fans flocked to the Swedish capital to quench their thirst.As economic data for May began to come in earlier this week, bringing less-than-stellar news about inflation, Scandinavian economists started connecting the dots.According to government statistics, Sweden’s annual inflation rate went from 8.4% year-on-year in April to 8.2% in May - a smaller decline that economists had expected, with predictions pointing to 7.8% inflation coming in May. That’s down from its December 2022 high of 12.3%Some of that came from a 3.3% increase in restaurant and hotel prices as compared to April, along with similar increases for recreation and cultural activities, as well as clothing. In all, consumer prices had increased by 9.7% in May 2023 as compared to May 2022.“We expect this upside surprise to be reversed in June as prices on hotels and tickets reverse back to normal,” he added.“Perhaps all that isn’t just down to her as there are other events taking place, but when you think about what was the cause, she is the prime suspect,” he told US media. “It’s not just out of the blue, we did hear a month ago that it was very hard for her fans to get accommodation and that hotel rates went up. It seems to be a reasonable guess.”Someone tell Bey that Sweden already has a queen: Queen Silvia!
20:27 GMT 15.06.2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fans flew from far away as the United States to take advantage of the low prices, with the $200 ticket to the Stockholm concert coming in at just one-tenth of the price of equivalent tickets to Beyonce’s concerts in New York and Los Angeles.

Hotel companies took advantage of the rush to increase their prices. In all, 46,000 people attended the concert.

The International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C.
Economy
Eastern Europe Faces Deep Economic 'Scarring,' High Inflation, Weak Growth – IMF
3 June, 07:50 GMT
