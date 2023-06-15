https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/the-beyhive-effect-beyonce-blamed-for-swedens-inflation-woes-1111196041.html

The BeyHive Effect: Beyonce Blamed for Sweden’s Inflation Woes

The BeyHive Effect: Beyonce Blamed for Sweden’s Inflation Woes

As Sweden continues to struggle with high inflation, some Swedes are blaming R&B superstar singer Beyonce for the economic malaise.

2023-06-15T20:27+0000

2023-06-15T20:27+0000

2023-06-15T20:26+0000

world

sweden

danske bank

inflation

beyonce

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082340505_0:0:2853:1605_1920x0_80_0_0_dd714e3bf8d01d51d5de6fde4094e44a.jpg

When Beyonce launched the solo world tour for her newest album, Renaissance, at the National Arena in Stockholm in May, it wasn’t just a national sensation, it was a global event. Queen Bey hadn’t been on tour since 2016, after the album “Lemonade” was released, and parched fans flocked to the Swedish capital to quench their thirst.As economic data for May began to come in earlier this week, bringing less-than-stellar news about inflation, Scandinavian economists started connecting the dots.According to government statistics, Sweden’s annual inflation rate went from 8.4% year-on-year in April to 8.2% in May - a smaller decline that economists had expected, with predictions pointing to 7.8% inflation coming in May. That’s down from its December 2022 high of 12.3%Some of that came from a 3.3% increase in restaurant and hotel prices as compared to April, along with similar increases for recreation and cultural activities, as well as clothing. In all, consumer prices had increased by 9.7% in May 2023 as compared to May 2022.“We expect this upside surprise to be reversed in June as prices on hotels and tickets reverse back to normal,” he added.“Perhaps all that isn’t just down to her as there are other events taking place, but when you think about what was the cause, she is the prime suspect,” he told US media. “It’s not just out of the blue, we did hear a month ago that it was very hard for her fans to get accommodation and that hotel rates went up. It seems to be a reasonable guess.”Someone tell Bey that Sweden already has a queen: Queen Silvia!

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/eastern-europe-faces-deep-economic-scarring-high-inflation-weak-growth--imf-1110871339.html

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

beyonce; inflation; sweden; renaissance