International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/eastern-europe-faces-deep-economic-scarring-high-inflation-weak-growth--imf-1110871339.html
Eastern Europe Faces Deep Economic 'Scarring,' High Inflation, Weak Growth – IMF
Eastern Europe Faces Deep Economic 'Scarring,' High Inflation, Weak Growth – IMF
Eastern and Southeastern Europe is facing deep economic "scarring" and high inflation along with weak growth, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.
2023-06-03T07:50+0000
2023-06-03T07:50+0000
economy
eastern europe
kristalina georgieva
imf
economic growth
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105727/64/1057276436_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_ed11e450b726e3b0e37298943cc0809e.jpg
"Turning to growth, the region is facing deep economic scarring," Georgieva said at a conference hosted by the IMF and the Croatian National Bank in Dubrovnik. The IMF's current 2024 outlook for the region, with the exception of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine, is 3.5% lower than the fund expected to see just before the pandemic in 2020. "It is like taking €50 billion out of peoples’ pockets over these five years," the IMF chief noted. Georgieva stated that persistently high inflation and weak growth remain major challenges for the region. Georgieva highlighted the need to bring down inflation while sustaining the recovery and laying the foundations for future growth. This process requires monetary, fiscal, and structural policies, she added. The IMF chief called on central banks to keep a tight monetary policy. She did not rule out that they will have to tighten it if inflation remains sticky. She also urged governments to improve energy security in the region and increase public and private investment in renewables. In this regard, Georgieva said, governments can adopt more ambitious emission reduction targets, and implement more effective policies to meet these goals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/what-is-a-recession-and-how-can-you-prepare-for-one-1110657273.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/imf-chief-shift-away-from-dollar-occurring-but-no-alternative-to-us-currency-exists-1110018435.html
eastern europe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105727/64/1057276436_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2dd9b2a9c2f011f4c9ece5cfe6470984.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
economy, economic growth, imf, economy of eastern europe, kristalina georgieva, kristalina georgieva on eastern europe
economy, economic growth, imf, economy of eastern europe, kristalina georgieva, kristalina georgieva on eastern europe

Eastern Europe Faces Deep Economic 'Scarring,' High Inflation, Weak Growth – IMF

07:50 GMT 03.06.2023
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova /  / Go to the mediabankThe International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C.
The International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2023
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Eastern and Southeastern Europe is facing deep economic "scarring" and high inflation along with weak growth, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.
"Turning to growth, the region is facing deep economic scarring," Georgieva said at a conference hosted by the IMF and the Croatian National Bank in Dubrovnik.
The IMF's current 2024 outlook for the region, with the exception of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine, is 3.5% lower than the fund expected to see just before the pandemic in 2020.
"It is like taking €50 billion out of peoples’ pockets over these five years," the IMF chief noted.
Georgieva stated that persistently high inflation and weak growth remain major challenges for the region.
Recession Economic Crisis - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2023
Sputnik Explains
What is a Recession and How Can You Prepare for One?
28 May, 14:51 GMT
"Headline inflation has been falling since late 2022, but it is still painfully high, and core inflation has yet to show clear signs of decline. We project inflation will stay well above central bank targets past 2024," she said.
Georgieva highlighted the need to bring down inflation while sustaining the recovery and laying the foundations for future growth. This process requires monetary, fiscal, and structural policies, she added.
The IMF chief called on central banks to keep a tight monetary policy. She did not rule out that they will have to tighten it if inflation remains sticky.
Kristalina Georgieva - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2023
World
IMF Chief: Shift Away From Dollar Occurring But No Alternative to US Currency Exists
2 May, 02:07 GMT
She also urged governments to improve energy security in the region and increase public and private investment in renewables. In this regard, Georgieva said, governments can adopt more ambitious emission reduction targets, and implement more effective policies to meet these goals.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала