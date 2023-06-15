International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/trump-indicted-on-37-federal-charges-in-unprecedented-case-1111160813.html
Trump Indicted on 37 Federal Charges in Unprecedented Case
Trump Indicted on 37 Federal Charges in Unprecedented Case
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Trump's indictment.
2023-06-15T04:44+0000
2023-06-15T10:35+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
indictment
ukraine
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
california
gavin newsom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111177865_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d47effd897e532e1f6523123b3250d59.jpg
Trump Indicted on 37 Federal Charges in Unprecedented Case
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Trump's indictment.
Robert Patillo: Attorney, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionTyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-LawNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalistTodd "Bubba" Horowitz: Chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.comThe show kicks off with a panel of attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo and Army Infantry Veteran and Counselor-at-Law Tyler Nixon to discuss the latest out of the Trump indictment.In the first half of the final hour, the hosts spoke to Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist to talk about the latest out of Ukraine.The show wraps up with Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com Todd "Bubba" Horowitz to discuss the California housing market and Governor Gavin Newsome's comments on the homelessness crisis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111177865_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_940d7594adc8fa0f43d91a989f8a9c1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, trump's indictment, ukraine counter-offensive, california housing market, homelessness crisis
the final countdown, trump's indictment, ukraine counter-offensive, california housing market, homelessness crisis

Trump Indicted on 37 Federal Charges in Unprecedented Case

04:44 GMT 15.06.2023 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 15.06.2023)
The Final Countdown
Trump Indicted on 37 Federal Charges in Unprecedented Case
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Trump's indictment.
Robert Patillo: Attorney, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Tyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist
Todd "Bubba" Horowitz: Chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.com
The show kicks off with a panel of attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo and Army Infantry Veteran and Counselor-at-Law Tyler Nixon to discuss the latest out of the Trump indictment.
In the first half of the final hour, the hosts spoke to Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist to talk about the latest out of Ukraine.
The show wraps up with Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com Todd "Bubba" Horowitz to discuss the California housing market and Governor Gavin Newsome's comments on the homelessness crisis.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала