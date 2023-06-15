https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/trump-indicted-on-37-federal-charges-in-unprecedented-case-1111160813.html

Trump Indicted on 37 Federal Charges in Unprecedented Case

Trump Indicted on 37 Federal Charges in Unprecedented Case

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Trump's indictment.

Trump Indicted on 37 Federal Charges in Unprecedented Case On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Trump's indictment.

Robert Patillo: Attorney, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionTyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-LawNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalistTodd "Bubba" Horowitz: Chief market strategist of BubbaTrading.comThe show kicks off with a panel of attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo and Army Infantry Veteran and Counselor-at-Law Tyler Nixon to discuss the latest out of the Trump indictment.In the first half of the final hour, the hosts spoke to Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist to talk about the latest out of Ukraine.The show wraps up with Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com Todd "Bubba" Horowitz to discuss the California housing market and Governor Gavin Newsome's comments on the homelessness crisis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

