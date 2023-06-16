https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/at-least-5-dead-after-tornadoes-devastate-southern-us-leave-thousands-without-power-1111231265.html

At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Devastate US South, Leave Thousands Without Power

At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Devastate US South, Leave Thousands Without Power

A series of severe storms and tornadoes have ravaged several states in the southern US, resulting in losses of life, widespread damage, and leaving thousands of residents without power.

2023-06-16T22:56+0000

2023-06-16T22:56+0000

2023-06-16T23:09+0000

americas

us

texas

louisiana

florida

national weather service

tornado

tornado

power outage

power outages

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111231419_0:146:2797:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_15c80d7884db5be6f0b6d746c3b0c8d5.jpg

A series of severe storms and tornadoes have ravaged several states in the southern US, resulting in losses of life, widespread damage, and thousands of residents without power. US states including Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi have been particularly affected by the latest storm cells as devastating tornadoes have left a path of chaos and destruction in their wake.One of the hardest-hit areas is the town of Perryton in the Texas Panhandle. A powerful tornado tore through the town, leaving three people dead and dozens injured. The tornado wreaked havoc on mobile home communities and inflicted extensive damage on the downtown area.A preliminary reading by officials with the National Weather Service has suggested the Thursday tornado registered as an EF-2, which carries a windspeed between 111 and 135 miles per hour.First responders from nearby towns and even neighboring Oklahoma swiftly descended upon Perryton to assist with rescue and recovery efforts. The town with a population oof ver 8,000 residents, was left reeling from the aftermath, with shattered homes and buildings scattered amidst piles of rubble."The tornado went right down our Main Street," James Myers, a teacher in Perryton, told local media. Another resident told the outlet that the scene looked as if "a bomb had gone off."Elsewhere, the destructive storms also claimed lives in Escambia County, Florida, where a person was killed when a tornado caused a tree to fall on their home. A man in Canton, Mississippi, was also killed after a tree collapsed onto his carport during the stormy weather.As communities grapple with the aftermath of the tornadoes, they must now also brace themselves for extreme heat wave conditions. The National Weather Service has issued warnings of excessive heat in southern Texas and parts of coastal Louisiana. Temperatures are expected to skyrocket, reaching as high as the 110s, presenting a 15-25 degree anomaly for this time of year.Residents are being urged to take necessary precautions:Recovery efforts in the affected areas are now in full swing. Utility crews are working tirelessly to restore power to the thousands of residents who remain without electricity. While local authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and providing support to those affected, communities are rallying together, demonstrating resilience and compassion in the face of the natural disaster.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230113/videos-at-least-six-people-dead-after-destructive-tornadoes-tear-through-us-south--1106267097.html

americas

texas

louisiana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

us texas panhandle perryton, us tornadoes, texas natural disasters, civilian casualties in perryton, us south emergency state, tornado victims