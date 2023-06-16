https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/chinas-xi-jinping-welcomes-old-friend-bill-gates-in-beijing-1111205913.html

China's Xi Jinping Welcomes 'Old Friend' Bill Gates in Beijing

China's Xi Jinping Welcomes 'Old Friend' Bill Gates in Beijing

US billionaire Bill Gates met with China’s leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday.

2023-06-16T09:34+0000

2023-06-16T09:34+0000

2023-06-16T09:35+0000

us

china

xi jinping

bill gates

elon musk

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111210697_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_bc2a0713189061bc1760b377bddfceb1.jpg

US billionaire Bill Gates met with China’s leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday."You are the first American friend I have met in Beijing this year. We have always placed our hopes on the American people, and hoped for continued friendship between the peoples of the two countries," Xi reportedly told Gates.Gates was cited as saying he was "very honoured to have this chance to meet".The Microsoft co-founder is believed to have last met with the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 2015, on the sidelines of the Boao forum for Asia in Hainan province. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, Xi sent a message of gratitude to Gates after the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged some $5 million-worth of assistance to China for the fight against the coronavirus.Gates, who is currently worth $118.6B as per Forbes, landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday. He went on Twitter to say he was "excited to visit with partners who have been working on global health and development challenges with his Gates Foundation for more than 15 years."The philanthropist, who underscored that innovation was vital to address challenges related to everything from health and climate change, to food insecurity, voiced conviction that he would find such innovation in China. Bill Gates met with Beijing’s mayor Yin Yong to discuss a partnership with China on drug discovery, and addressed a gathering at the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI).The Gates Foundation announced a $50 million donation over the next five years into the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute on Thursday, in collaboration with Beijing’s municipal government, which will similarly invest $50 million to support "efforts to improve health outcomes worldwide through lifesaving therapies for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world's poorest", as per the the Gates Foundation statement.Gates enthused over “brilliant” Chinese researchers and hailed the Asian powerhouse's efforts to "reduce poverty", insisting that it can "play an even bigger role in addressing the current challenges, particularly those facing African countries.” 'Win' Over MuskThe visit by Bill Gates to China comes against the backdrop of spriralling geopolitical tensions that have brought Washington-Beijing ties to one of their lowest points in decades. However, the world's second-largest economy has been making efforts to attract foreign investors to reinvigorate the economy post-lockdowns. A flurry of stopovers have been made in China by tech bosses. Apple CEO Tim Cook was in the country to attend the China Development Forum.The CEO of CEO of JPMorgan Chase, America's largest bank in terms of assets, Jamie Dimon, also recently went to China. Most recently, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk visited China, meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and vowing that his electric carmaker would continue to expand operations in the world's largest EV market. At this point it is worth noting that the China visits feed into the rivalry between Gates and Musk. The owner of Twitter met in person with three senior government officials: China's foreign, commerce and industry ministers, and reportedly conferred with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang." However, Bill Gates scored a major win over the South African-born American entrepreneur by wecuring a sit-down with the Chinese leader, Xi Jingping.The two tech gurus who have been vying for the role of the world's richest man (according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk recently regained the title, surpassing LVMH's Bernard Arnault) have been recently verbally sparring on Twitter. Musk slammed the fellow billionaire for holding a short position on Tesla shares worth around $2 billion.After a series of viral exchanges, in an interview with a French YouTuber, Gates spoke of his record on climate change philanthropy and questioned the benefit of electric vehicles. In response, Musk tweeted, 'Sigh."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/bill-gates-arrives-in-china-to-engage-beijing-on-global-health-development-challenges-1111154068.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/elon-musk-meets-with-chinas-commerce-industry-ministry-chiefs-in-beijing-1110811430.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

bill gates, china visit, china's leader, xi jingping, bill and melinda gates foundation, microsoft co-founder,philanthropist gates, tesla ceo elon musk, win over musk, musk gates feud