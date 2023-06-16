https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/de-dollarization-drive-economic-growth-prospects-fueling-brics-appeal--1111205476.html

De-Dollarization Drive, Economic Growth Prospects Fueling BRICS Appeal

BRICS' allure rests in interesting business opportunities, particularly in view of the de-dollarization trend and geopolitical tensions, a Swiss professor has argued.

Lately, numerous nations have lined up to knock on BRICS' door, and that number continues to rapidly grow. The ever-increasing popular bloc of emerging economies is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and accounts for 25% of global GDP. Last year, Iran and Argentina officially filed to join BRICS alongside 11 other applicants. Several nations have shown their eagerness to join up as well, including Egypt. Recently, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called for accelerating his country's entry to BRICS.Many experts and officials believe that with America's "unipolar moment," a popular term coined by Charles Krauthammer in the early 1990s, on the wane as multipolarity rises, BRICS has becoming increasingly more credible than any of the Washington-led organizations. The reasons behind it are several, ranging from relentless US attempts to maintain its dominance at all costs to the so-called "exorbitant privilege" provided by the US through the dollar's role as the international reserve currency, to which BRICS appears to offer a viable alternative.In late March, Egypt formally applied to join the New Development Bank (NDB) founded under the auspices of BRICS, raising the obvious question: what could the North African country possibly offer the bloc and vice versa?

