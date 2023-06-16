https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/france-eyes-brics-summit-africa-dropping-dollar-iran-presidential-tour-1111200630.html

France Eyes BRICS Summit; Africa Dropping Dollar; Iran Presidential Tour

France Eyes BRICS Summit; Africa Dropping Dollar; Iran Presidential Tour

BRICS members are seeking answers as France seeks permission to attend their next meeting.

2023-06-16T04:14+0000

2023-06-16T04:14+0000

2023-06-16T10:28+0000

the critical hour

radio

emmanuel macron

iran

cornel west

ukraine

taiwan

donald trump

mark sleboda

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111200473_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fb7067b03166d1663f69f96e74c7f6d1.png

France Eyes BRICS Summit; Africa Dropping Dollar; Iran Presidential Tour BRICS members are seeking answers as France seeks permission to attend their next meeting.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia and Ukraine. Yesterday, Germany released its first national security strategy, describing Russia as the biggest European security threat.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Cornel West and Ukraine. Cornel West switched from the People's Party to the Green Party for the 2024 Presidential run. Also, French President Emmanuel Macron requested an invitation to the upcoming BRICS summit in Pretoria from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a move that could signal a change in France's foreign policy amidst the Ukraine conflict.KJ Noh, peace activist, teacher, writer, and Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Asia. China Premier Li Qiang will visit Germany and France next week, and the US is pushing India to advance a deal for dozens of US-made armed drones when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Washington.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents", joins us to discuss The Black Agenda Report. Cornel West discusses his Presidential campaign and Trump's indictments subvert the legal and political system.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that Sweden should not expect Ankara's approval to join NATO at the alliance’s upcoming summit in July, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared with Israeli Knesset's foreign relations committee that the US and Iran have been "holding indirect talks on a mini agreement related to Iran's nuclear program."Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the New World Order. Kenyan President William Ruto urged African nations to use their own national currencies instead of the US dollar "as a means of promoting trade" on the continent and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the press that nearly 20 countries are seeking BRICS membership.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss politics. MSNBC accuses Cornel West of sanitizing right-wing leanings while framing himself as a leftist. He also discusses last month's China/US Solidarity Network delegation's visit to China in response to an increase in US attacks on Beijing.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss the economy. Caleb talks about the Kenyan President urging African nations to use their own currencies instead of the US dollar. He also discusses that the end of The Federal Reserve's tightening is still in sight and how China's surprise rate cut may just be the beginning.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

iran

ukraine

france

china

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

the critical hour, brics summit, africa drops dollar, dedollarization, russia, ukraine, cornel west, indian-american relations, trump's indictment, sweden nato ambition, new world order, brics membership, what countries are in brics