Kherson Region Official Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Kill Him With Precision Missiles

Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday that Kiev had tried to kill him by firing more than 10 high precision missiles.

2023-06-16T01:37+0000

"Last Friday, on June 9, on the criminal order of [the Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo] Budanov and his so-called 'leader' [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, the puppet Kiev regime staged a real hunt for me, firing more than ten high-precision English missiles at the places of my alleged location in the Kherson Region," Saldo wrote on Telegram. Saldo said that civilians had been injured by the shelling. On June 9 and 10, Ukrainian troops attacked the Arabat Spit in the Kherson Region with Storm Shadow missiles.

