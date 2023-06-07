https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/environment-expert-preplanned-kakhovka-dam-destruction-is-kievs-crime-against-humanity-and-nature-1110986635.html

Preplanned Kakhovka Dam Destruction is Kiev's Crime Against Humanity and Nature

Preplanned Kakhovka Dam Destruction is Kiev's Crime Against Humanity and Nature

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam will lead to significant environmental consequences, Ilya Rybalchenko, Russian environmentalist and engineer-physicist, told Sputnik.

2023-06-07T19:02+0000

2023-06-07T19:02+0000

2023-06-07T19:03+0000

analysis

kiev

russia

ukraine

russian ministry of defense

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

us

opinion

ukrainian crisis

terrorist attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110950820_0:144:3131:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_2bc43c12614563809118a4859920d204.jpg

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam was severely struck by Ukrainian military forces early on Tuesday, with water uncontrollably discharged, flooding settlements below it. Having been erected in the 1950s, the dam had for decades ensured hydroelectric power generation, irrigation, and facilitated navigation in the region. In addition, water from the Kakhovka reservoir was used to cool the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).As of June 7, a whopping 35 settlements of Russia's Kherson region have been flooded, including Novaya Kakhovka, Tavriysk, Golaya Pristan, Aleshki, as well as villages and towns in the Novokakhovka, Aleshkinsky, and Golopristansky municipal districts, according to the head of the region, Vladimir Saldo.What Part of Kakhovka Dam Was DestroyedThe dam's length is almost 4 km, and its height is 16.5 meters. It is operated by 28 hydraulic locks measuring 12 by 9 meters. For its part, the Kakhovka reservoir is around 2,200 square km in surface area and holds around 18 cubic km of water.How the Kiev Regime Planned to Destroy the DamThe Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and lowest in the Dnepr cascade of hydroelectric power stations, encompassing a network of dams and water reservoirs. The cascade consists of the Kievsky, Kanevsky, Kremenchugsky, Kamensky, Dneprovsky, and Kakhovsky reservoirs with a total water surface area of 6,950 square km.Per Rybalchenko, the Kiev regime considerably accelerated water levels at the Dneprovskaya HPP over the past two weeks, prior to the attack on the Kakhovka dam."When they now claim: 'Listen, what does Ukraine have to do with this?' They have to answer one simple question: 'What then were you preparing for these two weeks? Why did you make the maximum water level?' And now it's all pouring out," Rybalchenko continued.What Risks is Flooding Caused by Ukrainian Saboteurs Fraught With?The area downstream the dam is a mix of wetlands, intensive agriculture and human infrastructure. The flooding will generate serious damage to people and ecology. Debris and toxins from industrial and urban land downstream of the dam could also have serious impacts on the environment.Still, fortunately, water did not come in a wave or in a vortex that could wash everything away, open the upper fertile layer, open burial grounds, open buried storage sites for municipal waste, and so on, according to the expert.Still, septic tanks and sewage treatment plants could be seriously affected, as per the expert. A separate issue is the cattle burial ground, with organic waste that has accumulated in shallow water bodies, and landfills, too, he added.How Zelensky Deprived His Hometown of Water"I think that the dam will sort of come to its level in a few days," the expert said. "Accordingly, within a maximum of two weeks, the water will begin to subside."In a matter of weeks the people of Russia's Kherson region will be able to return back to work.Why Destruction of Kakhovka Dam is Deliberate EcocideRussia has repeatedly warned the international community that the Kiev regime's strikes could destroy the dam and lead to a major environmental disaster. However, the West turned a deaf ear to Moscow's warnings, thus emboldening the Ukrainian military to proceed with shelling of the Kakhovka HPP, its dam, and the Zaporozhye NPP since the facilities came under Russia's control in 2022.Per the expert, the Kiev regime's actions could be qualified as "ecocide."Earlier this week, the Ukrainian military committed another act of environmental terrorism by blowing up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement Masyutovka in the Kharkov region on June 5. There are victims among the civilian population who have "received the necessary medical assistance," according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Video footage appearing to document the consequences of the Ukrainian sabotage group's attack, showed toxic clouds of ammonia vapor pouring into the local environment. Ammonia is highly toxic to fish, wildlife, and plant life, and in high concentration can damage human lungs and cause death.The Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline was built in 1979 and runs from the Russian region of Samara to Odessa, passing through Kharkov. Moscow signaled that it could repair the pipeline if it is able to ensure access to the attack site. However, the Kiev regime has so far not signaled readiness to cooperate.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/nebenzia-russia-bewildered-by-un-remarks-regrets-its-kakhovka-warnings-were-not-heard-1110966093.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/bloody-jester-volodymyr-zelenskys-rise-to-power-1110465049.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/ukraine-blows-up-togliatti-odessa-ammonia-pipeline-in-kharkov-region---moscow-1110978754.html

kiev

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

kakhovka dam, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, kakhovka hpp, novaya kakhovka, flooding kherson region, ukraine sabotage, kiev regime sabotage, environmental disaster, environmental impact of kakhovka dam destruction, togliatti-odessa ammonia pipeline, deliberate ecocide, ukraine sabotage ammonia pipeline