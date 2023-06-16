International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kiev Loses Over 400 Military in 2 Directions Over Past Day - Russian MoD
Kiev Loses Over 400 Military in 2 Directions Over Past Day - Russian MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 400 military in the South Donetsk and Donetsk directions over the past day as a result of unsuccessful offensive attempts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"More than 200 Ukrainian military, five tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, five armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles, and two mortar batteries were destroyed [in the South Donetsk direction] over the past day," the ministry said. In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops repulsed five enemy attacks, the ministry said. Over the past day, Ukrainian troops continued to suffer significant losses in the course of unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive operations in these areas, the ministry said in a statement, adding that near the Vremevka ledge, Russia repelled five attacks.
Kiev Loses Over 400 Military in 2 Directions Over Past Day - Russian MoD

08:32 GMT 16.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 400 military in the South Donetsk and Donetsk directions over the past day as a result of unsuccessful offensive attempts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"More than 200 Ukrainian military, five tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, five armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles, and two mortar batteries were destroyed [in the South Donetsk direction] over the past day," the ministry said.
In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops repulsed five enemy attacks, the ministry said.
"During the fighting, up to 215 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers were destroyed," the statement read.
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops continued to suffer significant losses in the course of unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive operations in these areas, the ministry said in a statement, adding that near the Vremevka ledge, Russia repelled five attacks.
