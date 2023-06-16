https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/kiev-loses-over-400-military-in-2-directions-over-past-day---russian-mod-1111208772.html

Kiev Loses Over 400 Military in 2 Directions Over Past Day - Russian MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 400 military in the South Donetsk and Donetsk directions over the past day as a result of unsuccessful offensive attempts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"More than 200 Ukrainian military, five tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, five armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles, and two mortar batteries were destroyed [in the South Donetsk direction] over the past day," the ministry said. In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops repulsed five enemy attacks, the ministry said. Over the past day, Ukrainian troops continued to suffer significant losses in the course of unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive operations in these areas, the ministry said in a statement, adding that near the Vremevka ledge, Russia repelled five attacks.

