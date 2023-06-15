https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/ceo-confirms-rheinmetall-unable-to-supply-leopard-tanks-to-ukraine-in-2023-1111189892.html

Rheinmetall Unable to Supply Leopard Tanks to Ukraine in 2023

Rheinmetall Unable to Supply Leopard Tanks to Ukraine in 2023

German conglomerate Rheinmetall has confirmed that it will not be able to meet Ukraine's request for Leopard tanks from its existing stock this year, the company's CEO Armin Papperger said.

2023-06-15T17:55+0000

2023-06-15T17:55+0000

2023-06-15T17:58+0000

military

germany

ukraine

russia

rheinmetall

leopard 2

gepard

bild

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109628521_120:0:1052:524_1920x0_80_0_0_ed7dc6b14680617eb4f8fe63effbc132.jpg

German conglomerate Rheinmetall has confirmed that it will not be able to meet Ukraine's request for Leopard tanks from its existing stock this year, the company's CEO Armin Papperger revealed in an interview on Thursday.Papperger said the company currently has about 110 tanks, including 22 Leopard 2 vehicles, that could be prepared and shipped to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that there are certain procedures which could hinder the supply.The repair process for the tanks will be time-consuming as it goes beyond just repainting. The vehicles will require extensive reconfiguration. Papperger explained that a complete disassembly followed by a meticulous restoration will be necessary. Even if the decision to send the Leopard tanks to Kiev is made in the near future, the delivery schedule would extend into early next year, he emphasized.Regarding the delivery schedule of ammunition for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, the CEO mentioned that the production of the first batch will be completed in June-July. By the middle of the following year, Rheinmetall plans to ship 300,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.The head of the company emphasized that since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, the company has hired an additional 1,200 employees, with the workforce numbers currently reaching about 25,000.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/ukraine-urges-germany-to-spare-many-more-leopard-tanks-after-military-setback-1111085590.html

germany

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, rheinmetall, leopard 2, leopard tanks supply to ukraine, armin papperger interview, german tanks in ukraine, how much germany spends on ukraine