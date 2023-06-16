International
LIVE: Putin Addresses SPIEF 2023 Plenary Session
2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.

NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Involved in Belgorod Region Attacks
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO countries had nothing to do with the attacks by Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Belgorod Region, because the alliance's assistance is aimed solely at protecting Ukraine's territory.
2023-06-16T11:55+0000
2023-06-16T11:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
nato
ukrainian attacks on belgorod region
russia
belgorod
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110561315_0:80:2157:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_f75696471ea7fa8c8cfb5d9f16365836.jpg
Stoltenberg told the France 5 broadcaster that NATO countries have been supporting Ukraine and have only helped the country to defend its territory. Asked about the use of weapons by saboteurs from NATO countries such as France, Belgium and the United States, Stoltenberg noted that the countries themselves should negotiate the use of weapons with Ukraine at the stage of their delivery. At the same time, these states have repeatedly and publicly stated that the weapons deliveries are aimed at liberating the territory of Ukraine, he added. The Belgian-supplied weapons, specifically FN SCAR automatic rifles, were identified in videos of Ukrainian sabotage groups filmed during an incursion into Russia's Belgorod region in late May. Brussels has demanded an explanation from Kiev, as the weapons are sent on the condition that they are used exclusively for defense, but is yet to receive a response. Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Involved in Belgorod Region Attacks

11:55 GMT 16.06.2023
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO countries had nothing to do with the attacks by Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Belgorod Region, because the alliance's assistance is aimed solely at protecting Ukraine's territory.
Stoltenberg told the France 5 broadcaster that NATO countries have been supporting Ukraine and have only helped the country to defend its territory.
Asked about the use of weapons by saboteurs from NATO countries such as France, Belgium and the United States, Stoltenberg noted that the countries themselves should negotiate the use of weapons with Ukraine at the stage of their delivery. At the same time, these states have repeatedly and publicly stated that the weapons deliveries are aimed at liberating the territory of Ukraine, he added.
The Belgian-supplied weapons, specifically FN SCAR automatic rifles, were identified in videos of Ukrainian sabotage groups filmed during an incursion into Russia's Belgorod region in late May. Brussels has demanded an explanation from Kiev, as the weapons are sent on the condition that they are used exclusively for defense, but is yet to receive a response.
Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
