Pope Francis Returns to Vatican From Hospital After Abdominal Surgery

Pope Francis, who underwent abdominal surgery last week, returned to the Vatican on Friday from the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

On June 7, the Vatican press office said that Pope Francis had undergone a laparotomy — an incision in the abdomen — and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses, and that the three-hour operation had been completed without complications. The Holy See said that all audiences with Francis had been canceled until June 18. A white Fiat carrying the pontiff entered the city-state at 10:04 local time (08:04 GMT). The moment Pope Francis returned to the Vatican was broadcast by Italian broadcaster RaiNews24. The pontiff left the hospital at around 09:00 a.m. local time. In response to reporters’ questions about his health, he joked that he was "still alive." On his way to the Vatican, the pontiff stopped at the Basilica Papale di Santa Maria Maggiore to pray at the icon of Salus Populi Romani. Before entering the Vatican grounds, Pope Francis got out of his car to greet the law enforcement officers who accompanied him on his way from the hospital. The Holy See said that on Sunday the traditional reading of the Angelus prayer will take place, which the Pope will accompany with a sermon from the window of the Apostolic Palace. In addition, all papal audiences have been confirmed, with the exception of the general audience on June 21.

