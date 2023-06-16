https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/putin-addresses-spief-2023-plenary-session-1111203695.html
Putin Addresses SPIEF 2023 Plenary Session
Putin Addresses SPIEF 2023 Plenary Session
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is running from June 14 to 17 at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.
2023-06-16T12:00+0000
2023-06-16T12:00+0000
2023-06-16T12:00+0000
russia
vladimir putin
kremlin
spief 2023
session
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096412551_0:0:3034:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_b21924c8a99e17c90922a7c3ccf28afa.jpg
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune address the plenary session of the 26th St Petersburg International Economic Forum. In his speech, Putin will give a detailed assessment of the Russian economy and outline its main prospects. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that the plenary session in which Putin was taking part would last about two hours.The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov will also attend the session. Check out the latest updates from SPIEF here.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096412551_276:0:3007:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_446de676201d3e7faf050d88adf2a0ea.jpg
Vladimir Putin addresses SPIEF 2023 plenary session
Vladimir Putin addresses SPIEF 2023 plenary session
2023-06-16T12:00+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
algerian president tebboune, st. petersburg international economic forum, russian president vladimir putin, spief
algerian president tebboune, st. petersburg international economic forum, russian president vladimir putin, spief
Putin Addresses SPIEF 2023 Plenary Session
The St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is running from 14 to 17 June at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune address the plenary session of the 26th St Petersburg International Economic Forum. In his speech, Putin will give a detailed assessment of the Russian economy and outline its main prospects.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that the plenary session in which Putin was taking part would last about two hours.
The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov will also attend the session.
Check out the latest updates from SPIEF here
.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!