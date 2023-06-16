https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/putin-addresses-spief-2023-plenary-session-1111203695.html

Putin Addresses SPIEF 2023 Plenary Session

Putin Addresses SPIEF 2023 Plenary Session

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is running from June 14 to 17 at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.

Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune address the plenary session of the 26th St Petersburg International Economic Forum. In his speech, Putin will give a detailed assessment of the Russian economy and outline its main prospects. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that the plenary session in which Putin was taking part would last about two hours.The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov will also attend the session. Check out the latest updates from SPIEF here.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

