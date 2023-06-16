International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/live-updates-day-three-of-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-1111203541.html
LIVE UPDATES: Day Three of St Petersburg International Economic Forum
LIVE UPDATES: Day Three of St Petersburg International Economic Forum
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is an annual event that brings together political leaders, business executives, and experts from around the world to discuss and address key economic issues. This year, the forum is held between 14 and 17 June.
2023-06-16T06:02+0000
2023-06-16T06:02+0000
russia
russia
spief 2023
saint petersburg
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111203194_0:0:2974:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_291cb37dca297d25b02f572ec4050eb8.jpg
russia
saint petersburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111203194_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e590b34c7ee98c4a84893d908a4b83b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spief, st petersburg international economic forum, st petersburg international economic forum, the 26th st petersburg international economic forum, spief st petersburg international economic forum, spief st petersburg international economic forum 2023, st petersburg international economic forum 2023, st petersburgh forum, st petersburg international gas forum, st petersburg forum seating, st petersburg economic forum, st petersburg times forum tickets, st petersburg times forum address,
spief, st petersburg international economic forum, st petersburg international economic forum, the 26th st petersburg international economic forum, spief st petersburg international economic forum, spief st petersburg international economic forum 2023, st petersburg international economic forum 2023, st petersburgh forum, st petersburg international gas forum, st petersburg forum seating, st petersburg economic forum, st petersburg times forum tickets, st petersburg times forum address,
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Day Three of St Petersburg International Economic Forum

06:02 GMT 16.06.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is an annual event that brings together political leaders, business executives, and experts from around the world to discuss and address key economic issues. This year, the forum is held between 14 and 17 June.
On the third day of SPIEF Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the forum, which this year is being held under the theme "Sovereign Development - the Basis for a Just World. Let us unite our efforts for the sake of future generations". The head of state will traditionally make a keynote speech at the plenary session of the forum.
High-ranking representatives from Algeria, India, Qatar, Pakistan, Venezuela, Hungary, Myanmar, Nicaragua and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will also be present at the event. At this year's forum, the UAE enjoys the privileged "guest country" status, with Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri leading the country's delegation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:14 GMT 16.06.2023
Russia Not in Economic Isolation, No Vacuum Possible in Economic Affairs - Kremlin
Russia is not in economic isolation, there can be no vacuum in economic relations because when some directions are closed, others open, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"[Russia] is certainly not in isolation. There can be no vacuum in economic affairs. If some directions are closed, then other directions automatically open and become more profitable and more profitable," Peskov said.
06:03 GMT 16.06.2023
Vladimir Putin to Participate in SPIEF 2023 Plenary Session
06:02 GMT 16.06.2023
Russian, UAE Heads to Meet in St. Petersburg Ahead of SPIEF Plenary Session - Kremlin
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in St. Petersburg on Friday and hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
"On June 16, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in St. Petersburg. In the morning of June 16, he will hold a meeting with president Putin, during which they will consider issues related to the work of the forum, and, of course, issues of the development of bilateral relations will be discussed in general terms. Also, of course, topical international and regional problems will be discussed," Ushakov told reporters.
The talks between the leaders will take place "immediately before the [SPIEF] plenary session," the official said, adding that the presidents "developed trusting, constructive relationships."
05:43 GMT 16.06.2023
View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Economy
Russia Interested in Trade, Economic Cooperation With UAE, Other Countries
05:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала