LIVE UPDATES: Day Three of St Petersburg International Economic Forum

On the third day of SPIEF Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the forum, which this year is being held under the theme "Sovereign Development - the Basis for a Just World. Let us unite our efforts for the sake of future generations". The head of state will traditionally make a keynote speech at the plenary session of the forum.
High-ranking representatives from Algeria, India, Qatar, Pakistan, Venezuela, Hungary, Myanmar, Nicaragua and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will also be present at the event. At this year's forum, the UAE enjoys the privileged "guest country" status, with Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri leading the country's delegation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!