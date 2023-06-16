https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/russia-interested-in-trade-economic-cooperation-with-uae-other-countries-1111204006.html
Russia Interested in Trade, Economic Cooperation With UAE, Other Countries
Russia Interested in Trade, Economic Cooperation With UAE, Other Countries
Russia is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
2023-06-16T05:02+0000
2023-06-16T05:02+0000
2023-06-16T05:02+0000
economy
russia
united arab emirates
uae
dmitry peskov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104768/28/1047682811_0:185:2982:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_f40ea0f7cad74a4079cf519f9748e205.jpg
"There is absolutely mutual interest in continuing trade and economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other states. Interactions continue, there can be no void here," Peskov said. The UAE delegation was one of the most representative delegations at this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. Sputnik, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/high-ranking-officials-from-over-15-states-to-attend-spief---kremlin-1111148135.html
russia
united arab emirates
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104768/28/1047682811_127:0:2856:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3e7063abec5d3a2c5441c52569829210.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united arab emirates, cooperation with uae, mutually beneficial cooperation
united arab emirates, cooperation with uae, mutually beneficial cooperation
Russia Interested in Trade, Economic Cooperation With UAE, Other Countries
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
"There is absolutely mutual interest in continuing trade and economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other states. Interactions continue, there can be no void here," Peskov said.
The UAE delegation was one of the most representative delegations at this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF
).
The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. Sputnik, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.