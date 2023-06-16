https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/russia-interested-in-trade-economic-cooperation-with-uae-other-countries-1111204006.html

Russia Interested in Trade, Economic Cooperation With UAE, Other Countries

Russia Interested in Trade, Economic Cooperation With UAE, Other Countries

Russia is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

2023-06-16T05:02+0000

2023-06-16T05:02+0000

2023-06-16T05:02+0000

economy

russia

united arab emirates

uae

dmitry peskov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104768/28/1047682811_0:185:2982:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_f40ea0f7cad74a4079cf519f9748e205.jpg

"There is absolutely mutual interest in continuing trade and economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other states. Interactions continue, there can be no void here," Peskov said. The UAE delegation was one of the most representative delegations at this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. Sputnik, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/high-ranking-officials-from-over-15-states-to-attend-spief---kremlin-1111148135.html

russia

united arab emirates

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united arab emirates, cooperation with uae, mutually beneficial cooperation