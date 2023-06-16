International
Russia Interested in Trade, Economic Cooperation With UAE, Other Countries
Russia is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
"There is absolutely mutual interest in continuing trade and economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other states. Interactions continue, there can be no void here," Peskov said. The UAE delegation was one of the most representative delegations at this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. Sputnik, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.
Russia Interested in Trade, Economic Cooperation With UAE, Other Countries

05:02 GMT 16.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
"There is absolutely mutual interest in continuing trade and economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other states. Interactions continue, there can be no void here," Peskov said.
The UAE delegation was one of the most representative delegations at this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. Sputnik, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.
