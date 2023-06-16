https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/texas-no-go-zones-troubling-reality-of-rampant-crime-and-cartel-presence-1111215000.html

Texas 'No-Go Zones': Troubling Reality of Rampant Crime and Cartel Presence

Texas 'No-Go Zones': Troubling Reality of Rampant Crime and Cartel Presence

"No-go zones", predominantly illegal immigrant communities in Texas counties, face minimal law enforcement, causing law enforcement issues, overwhelmed schools, and environmental impact.

Bensman's recent investigation highlights the vastness of these communities - "no-go zones" - home to an estimated population of 75,000 to 100,000 illegal immigrants. Liberty County and other counties in Texas are predominated by illegal immigrants who enjoy a sense of security due to a lack of proactive action from US law enforcement - namely, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).As a result, the criminal activities of Mexican cartels who establish operations and stash houses in the area further worsens the situation: residents live in constant fear and local communities declare states of emergency. Recent incidents, including the massacre of a Honduran family, underscore the urgency of addressing this issue.Bensman's argument revolves around "no-go zones" as safe havens for criminal activities perpetrated by illegal migrants. These areas assure undocumented aliens of safety and well-being, as law enforcement agencies rarely interfere. This allows criminal elements to indulge in violent crimes with impunity.Another perspective Bensman emphasized is the consequences of uncontrolled illegal immigration on the community, environment, and quality of life. He highlights how these "no-go zones" have led to environmental degradation, such as clear-cutting, which impacts neighboring areas. Overburdened school districts struggle to accommodate the increased influx of migrant children, resulting in educational challenges. Additionally, the shortfall of law enforcement and the unrestricted presence of illegal immigrants threaten public safety.Republican legislators have criticized President Joe Biden's approach to border control, claiming that the record-breaking arrest figures demonstrate the ineffectiveness of his strategies, even though his administration had mostly continued the Title 42 border restriction policy from the Trump era before its expiry in May.

