International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/when-trains-fly-joe-bidens-ocean-railroad-mocked-online-1111215395.html
When Trains Fly: Joe Biden's 'Ocean Railroad' Mocked Online
When Trains Fly: Joe Biden's 'Ocean Railroad' Mocked Online
President Joe Biden left many on the internet totally stumped after appearing to hint at US plans to build a very ambitious "ocean" railroad.
2023-06-16T16:30+0000
2023-06-16T16:30+0000
americas
joe biden
us
blunder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111214637_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe5164688dce02ffb41890dd0e149b18.jpg
President Joe Biden left many on the internet totally stumped after appearing to hint at US plans to build a very ambitious railroad. The 80-year-old POTUS did not stop at that, adding:This "going off script" is never a wise move for Biden, with his impressive track history of blunders and word salad.On this occasion, some internet users were embarrassed by Biden’s comment.Others, however, seized upon an opportunity to mock the octogenarian. Former GOP congressman Jason Chaffetz tweeted to say that the train initiative seemed like a "bold" move.Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone also hit Twitter to suggest that America's oldest sitting president be "sent to bed."Still others on social media erupted in a of memes and maps centered on what they called Joe Biden’s “ocean train.”Despite his veering off-script at the above-mentioned event, Joe Biden, who will seek a second term as president of the United States in the 2024 election, is reported to have picked up four endorsements for his re-election campaign at the dinner, from the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, NextGen PAC, NRDC Action Fund and the Sierra Club.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221225/year-in-review-joe-bidens-2022-gaffes-1105775027.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111214637_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9733ef47925adc1db7857d6d0e82f689.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, oldest sitting us president, biden gaffe, biden blunder, biden railroad, did biden wanted railroad across oceac, biden railroad to india
joe biden, oldest sitting us president, biden gaffe, biden blunder, biden railroad, did biden wanted railroad across oceac, biden railroad to india

When Trains Fly: Joe Biden's 'Ocean Railroad' Mocked Online

16:30 GMT 16.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSUS President Joe Biden speaks during the League of Conservation Voters Annual Capital Dinner, at The Anthem in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2023.
US President Joe Biden speaks during the League of Conservation Voters Annual Capital Dinner, at The Anthem in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Joe Biden has once again done something he has been consistently doing throughout his presidency – at once entertaining and embarrassing Americans with his bizarre gaffes during a public speech.
President Joe Biden left many on the internet totally stumped after appearing to hint at US plans to build a very ambitious railroad.
"We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean," Biden said, while addressing the annual dinner of the League of Conservation Voters in Washington, D.C.
The 80-year-old POTUS did not stop at that, adding:
"We have plans to build in Angola, one of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on, but I'm not. I'm going off script. I'm going to get in trouble."
This "going off script" is never a wise move for Biden, with his impressive track history of blunders and word salad.
On this occasion, some internet users were embarrassed by Biden’s comment.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Others, however, seized upon an opportunity to mock the octogenarian. Former GOP congressman Jason Chaffetz tweeted to say that the train initiative seemed like a "bold" move.
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by Fox News contributor and former GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz, featuring footage of President Joe Biden.
Screenshot of Twitter post by Fox News contributor and former GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz, featuring footage of President Joe Biden. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post by Fox News contributor and former GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz, featuring footage of President Joe Biden.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by American television personality Rob Schmitt.
Screenshot of Twitter post by American television personality Rob Schmitt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post by American television personality Rob Schmitt.
© Photo : Twitter
Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone also hit Twitter to suggest that America's oldest sitting president be "sent to bed."
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone.
Screenshot of Twitter post by Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post by Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone.
© Photo : Twitter
Still others on social media erupted in a of memes and maps centered on what they called Joe Biden’s “ocean train.”
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post in response to comments by US President Joe Biden speaking at the annual dinner of the League of Conservation Voters in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2023.
Screenshot of Twitter post in response to comments by US President Joe Biden speaking at the annual dinner of the League of Conservation Voters in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post in response to comments by US President Joe Biden speaking at the annual dinner of the League of Conservation Voters in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2023.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Despite his veering off-script at the above-mentioned event, Joe Biden, who will seek a second term as president of the United States in the 2024 election, is reported to have picked up four endorsements for his re-election campaign at the dinner, from the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, NextGen PAC, NRDC Action Fund and the Sierra Club.
President Joe Biden waves during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2022
Events That Shaped Year 2022
Year in Review: Joe Biden's 2022 Gaffes
25 December 2022, 15:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала