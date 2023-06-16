When Trains Fly: Joe Biden's 'Ocean Railroad' Mocked Online
US President Joe Biden has once again done something he has been consistently doing throughout his presidency – at once entertaining and embarrassing Americans with his bizarre gaffes during a public speech.
President Joe Biden left many on the internet totally stumped after appearing to hint at US plans to build a very ambitious railroad.
"We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean," Biden said, while addressing the annual dinner of the League of Conservation Voters in Washington, D.C.
The 80-year-old POTUS did not stop at that, adding:
"We have plans to build in Angola, one of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on, but I'm not. I'm going off script. I'm going to get in trouble."
This "going off script" is never a wise move for Biden, with his impressive track history of blunders and word salad.
On this occasion, some internet users were embarrassed by Biden’s comment.
Others, however, seized upon an opportunity to mock the octogenarian. Former GOP congressman Jason Chaffetz tweeted to say that the train initiative seemed like a "bold" move.
Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone also hit Twitter to suggest that America's oldest sitting president be "sent to bed."
Still others on social media erupted in a of memes and maps centered on what they called Joe Biden’s “ocean train.”
Despite his veering off-script at the above-mentioned event, Joe Biden, who will seek a second term as president of the United States in the 2024 election, is reported to have picked up four endorsements for his re-election campaign at the dinner, from the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, NextGen PAC, NRDC Action Fund and the Sierra Club.
25 December 2022, 15:23 GMT