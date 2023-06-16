https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/when-trains-fly-joe-bidens-ocean-railroad-mocked-online-1111215395.html

When Trains Fly: Joe Biden's 'Ocean Railroad' Mocked Online

President Joe Biden left many on the internet totally stumped after appearing to hint at US plans to build a very ambitious "ocean" railroad.

President Joe Biden left many on the internet totally stumped after appearing to hint at US plans to build a very ambitious railroad. The 80-year-old POTUS did not stop at that, adding:This "going off script" is never a wise move for Biden, with his impressive track history of blunders and word salad.On this occasion, some internet users were embarrassed by Biden’s comment.Others, however, seized upon an opportunity to mock the octogenarian. Former GOP congressman Jason Chaffetz tweeted to say that the train initiative seemed like a "bold" move.Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone also hit Twitter to suggest that America's oldest sitting president be "sent to bed."Still others on social media erupted in a of memes and maps centered on what they called Joe Biden’s “ocean train.”Despite his veering off-script at the above-mentioned event, Joe Biden, who will seek a second term as president of the United States in the 2024 election, is reported to have picked up four endorsements for his re-election campaign at the dinner, from the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, NextGen PAC, NRDC Action Fund and the Sierra Club.

