Trump's Second Indictment Shows Democrats Are Uninterested in 'Fair' 2024 Election

The indictment filed against Trump shows how much Democrats are uninterested in holding a "fair election" ahead of the 2024 cycle, Ethan Ralph, a conservative political commentator and host of the Killstream, told Sputnik.

The latest indictment filed against former US President Donald Trump highlights how much Democrats are uninterested in holding a "fair election" ahead of the 2024 presidential cycle, Ethan Ralph, a conservative political commentator and host of the Killstream, told Sputnik.Ralph noted that the "majority of the Republican Party believes Trump won the 2020 election," but that "the Democrats don't seem to be interested in a fair election.""The increase in lawsuits, indictments, and other legal assaults on Trump is directly related to the viability of his 2024 candidacy," the commentator said. "The Democrats themselves do not seem to think that they can beat Trump in a fair fight. Just look at their actions."Asked whether the indictment had the potential of affecting the former president's chances at returning to the Oval Office, Ralph admitted it was not likely Trump would wind up behind bars before the election kicked off.Not long after records were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, classified documents began to turn up in the possession former US Vice President Mike Pence and US President Joe Biden. In Biden's case, several documents had been found at his Delaware home and office, as well as the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC. However, unlike steps taken at Trump's Florida residence, both the Biden and Pence cases did not involve a full blown raid and they haven't received the same treatment in the media.Ralph pointed out that "it's particularly egregious" in how American media treated the cases - specifically that involving Biden. He noting that if outlets are going to cover the topic, it's best to "have an equal playing field for Trump and non-Trump alike."In the hours since Trump first revealed via a Truth Social post that he had been indicted, multiple political figures have come forward to condemn what they see as the weaponization of the US justice system against the former commander-in-chief.Among the critics are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who said late Thursday that it was "unconscionable" that Biden indicted "the leading candidate opposing him" in the 2024 election.While the Biden White House has claimed it only found out about the indictment through the media, Ralph stated that the weaponization of federal law enforcement by Democrats is unlikely to ease up."The useless US media certainly won't do anything other than cheerlead the moves," he concluded, pointing out that the "trend is towards repression by the West."

