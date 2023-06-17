https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/belgian-resident-wins-lawsuit-against-tesla-over-frequent-car-breakdowns---reports-1111247725.html
Belgian Resident Wins Lawsuit Against Tesla Over Frequent Car Breakdowns - Reports
Belgian Resident Wins Lawsuit Against Tesla Over Frequent Car Breakdowns - Reports
A Belgian resident has won a 158,600-euro ($174,000) cash settlement from Tesla over quality issues with the Model S P100D he bought four years ago, Belgian media reported on Saturday.
2023-06-17T12:43+0000
2023-06-17T12:43+0000
2023-06-17T12:43+0000
world
belgium
tesla
tesla model s
lawsuit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107675/58/1076755825_0:103:3000:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_3e5ce9b75b2ef936981aa388a45c60f6.jpg
The Antwerp Court of Appeal confirmed "the existence of significant defects in terms of driving comfort and safety," Belgian newspaper reported. In particular, the car owner complained about faulty sensors, the braking system and defects in the display screen. The presence of defects was confirmed by experts, the media reported. The court also criticized the carmaker's lack of cooperation during the trial, the newspaper said. Tesla's representatives plan to appeal the decision to the Court of Cassation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/ford-reveals-ev-drivers-will-be-able-to-access-teslas-12000-us-supercharger-stations-1110617064.html
belgium
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107675/58/1076755825_238:0:2762:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_1ee765c898865ec5608f6fc0fb06bade.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tesla, tesla model s, model s, lawsuit, tesla quality issues, tesla lawsuit
tesla, tesla model s, model s, lawsuit, tesla quality issues, tesla lawsuit
Belgian Resident Wins Lawsuit Against Tesla Over Frequent Car Breakdowns - Reports
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A Belgian resident has won a 158,600-euro ($174,000) cash settlement from Tesla over quality issues with the Model S P100D he bought four years ago, Belgian media reported on Saturday.
The Antwerp Court of Appeal confirmed "the existence of significant defects in terms of driving comfort and safety,
" Belgian newspaper reported.
In particular, the car owner complained about faulty sensors, the braking system and defects in the display screen. The presence of defects was confirmed by experts
, the media reported.
The court also criticized the carmaker's lack of cooperation during the trial, the newspaper said.
Tesla's representatives plan to appeal the decision to the Court of Cassation.