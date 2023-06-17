https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/belgian-resident-wins-lawsuit-against-tesla-over-frequent-car-breakdowns---reports-1111247725.html

Belgian Resident Wins Lawsuit Against Tesla Over Frequent Car Breakdowns - Reports

A Belgian resident has won a 158,600-euro ($174,000) cash settlement from Tesla over quality issues with the Model S P100D he bought four years ago, Belgian media reported on Saturday.

The Antwerp Court of Appeal confirmed "the existence of significant defects in terms of driving comfort and safety," Belgian newspaper reported. In particular, the car owner complained about faulty sensors, the braking system and defects in the display screen. The presence of defects was confirmed by experts, the media reported. The court also criticized the carmaker's lack of cooperation during the trial, the newspaper said. Tesla's representatives plan to appeal the decision to the Court of Cassation.

