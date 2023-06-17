https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/defense-firms-not-invited-to-nato-industry-reception-claim-unfair-treatment-1111237271.html
Defense Firms Not Invited to NATO Industry Reception Claim 'Unfair' Treatment
Defense Firms Not Invited to NATO Industry Reception Claim 'Unfair' Treatment
Weapon manufactures, including Boeing, Airbus Defence, Dassault and Safran are complaining that they weren't invited to a NATO Industry Event.
2023-06-17T03:29+0000
2023-06-17T03:29+0000
2023-06-17T03:29+0000
military
josep borrell
nato
european union (eu)
ukraine
boeing
safran
dassault aviation
airbus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102976/91/1029769151_0:164:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_29933bfe53e2d7c7703bac6958a3618b.jpg
On June 15, NATO defense ministers met with heads of 25 major Western defense companies to discuss enhanced production of ammunition due to shortages caused by supplies to Ukraine. However, some of the firms not invited to the reception told Euractiv on condition of anonymity that the guest list was not made in the "fair" way, and the selection criteria were not "clear," according to the report. The news website said that Airbus Defence, Dassault, Safran and Boeing were among those companies who had not received an invitation. In addition, the EU also intended to organize a similar defense industry meeting, but failed to reach an agreement on guest lists, Euractiv reported, citing EU diplomats. So EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell represented the bloc at the NATO talks, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/trump-us-left-without-ammunition-due-to-military-assistance-to-ukraine-1111053430.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102976/91/1029769151_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65002a1bf14620d649b05a0eb72ba2f7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato, war profiteering, weapon manufacturers, boeing, safran, dassault, airbus
nato, war profiteering, weapon manufacturers, boeing, safran, dassault, airbus
Defense Firms Not Invited to NATO Industry Reception Claim 'Unfair' Treatment
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A number of Western defense manufacturers have complained about the "unfair" selection of companies invited to the Transatlantic Defense Industry Reception on June 15, news website Euractiv reported on Friday, citing sources.
On June 15, NATO defense ministers met with heads of 25 major Western defense companies to discuss enhanced production of ammunition due to shortages caused by supplies to Ukraine.
However, some of the firms not invited to the reception told Euractiv on condition of anonymity that the guest list was not made in the "fair" way, and the selection criteria were not "clear," according to the report.
The news website said that Airbus Defence, Dassault, Safran and Boeing were among those companies who had not received an invitation.
In addition, the EU also intended to organize a similar defense industry meeting, but failed to reach an agreement on guest lists, Euractiv reported, citing EU diplomats. So EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell represented the bloc at the NATO talks, the report said.