International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/defense-firms-not-invited-to-nato-industry-reception-claim-unfair-treatment-1111237271.html
Defense Firms Not Invited to NATO Industry Reception Claim 'Unfair' Treatment
Defense Firms Not Invited to NATO Industry Reception Claim 'Unfair' Treatment
Weapon manufactures, including Boeing, Airbus Defence, Dassault and Safran are complaining that they weren't invited to a NATO Industry Event.
2023-06-17T03:29+0000
2023-06-17T03:29+0000
military
josep borrell
nato
european union (eu)
ukraine
boeing
safran
dassault aviation
airbus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102976/91/1029769151_0:164:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_29933bfe53e2d7c7703bac6958a3618b.jpg
On June 15, NATO defense ministers met with heads of 25 major Western defense companies to discuss enhanced production of ammunition due to shortages caused by supplies to Ukraine. However, some of the firms not invited to the reception told Euractiv on condition of anonymity that the guest list was not made in the "fair" way, and the selection criteria were not "clear," according to the report. The news website said that Airbus Defence, Dassault, Safran and Boeing were among those companies who had not received an invitation. In addition, the EU also intended to organize a similar defense industry meeting, but failed to reach an agreement on guest lists, Euractiv reported, citing EU diplomats. So EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell represented the bloc at the NATO talks, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/trump-us-left-without-ammunition-due-to-military-assistance-to-ukraine-1111053430.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102976/91/1029769151_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65002a1bf14620d649b05a0eb72ba2f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, war profiteering, weapon manufacturers, boeing, safran, dassault, airbus
nato, war profiteering, weapon manufacturers, boeing, safran, dassault, airbus

Defense Firms Not Invited to NATO Industry Reception Claim 'Unfair' Treatment

03:29 GMT 17.06.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankStand of Safran at the 51st Paris Air Show - Le Bourget 2015 at Le Bourget exhibition center in France
Stand of Safran at the 51st Paris Air Show - Le Bourget 2015 at Le Bourget exhibition center in France - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A number of Western defense manufacturers have complained about the "unfair" selection of companies invited to the Transatlantic Defense Industry Reception on June 15, news website Euractiv reported on Friday, citing sources.
On June 15, NATO defense ministers met with heads of 25 major Western defense companies to discuss enhanced production of ammunition due to shortages caused by supplies to Ukraine.
However, some of the firms not invited to the reception told Euractiv on condition of anonymity that the guest list was not made in the "fair" way, and the selection criteria were not "clear," according to the report.
Ukrainian servicemen unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Borispol airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2023
World
Trump: US Left Without Ammunition Due to Military Assistance to Ukraine
11 June, 02:02 GMT
The news website said that Airbus Defence, Dassault, Safran and Boeing were among those companies who had not received an invitation.
In addition, the EU also intended to organize a similar defense industry meeting, but failed to reach an agreement on guest lists, Euractiv reported, citing EU diplomats. So EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell represented the bloc at the NATO talks, the report said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала