Defense Firms Not Invited to NATO Industry Reception Claim 'Unfair' Treatment

Weapon manufactures, including Boeing, Airbus Defence, Dassault and Safran are complaining that they weren't invited to a NATO Industry Event.

On June 15, NATO defense ministers met with heads of 25 major Western defense companies to discuss enhanced production of ammunition due to shortages caused by supplies to Ukraine. However, some of the firms not invited to the reception told Euractiv on condition of anonymity that the guest list was not made in the "fair" way, and the selection criteria were not "clear," according to the report. The news website said that Airbus Defence, Dassault, Safran and Boeing were among those companies who had not received an invitation. In addition, the EU also intended to organize a similar defense industry meeting, but failed to reach an agreement on guest lists, Euractiv reported, citing EU diplomats. So EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell represented the bloc at the NATO talks, the report said.

