International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/peskov-says-full-potential-of-cooperation-between-russia-arab-world-yet-to-be-unlocked-1111253727.html
Peskov Says Full Potential of Cooperation Between Russia, Arab World Yet to Be Unlocked
Peskov Says Full Potential of Cooperation Between Russia, Arab World Yet to Be Unlocked
The full potential of the relationship between Russia and the Arab world has yet to be unleashed and Moscow will continue working in that direction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
2023-06-17T21:57+0000
2023-06-17T21:57+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
moscow
syria
kremlin
arab world
middle east
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096260320_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f4adb6d384172b6cddf598e3709794de.jpg
"Russia has long historical and very close relations with the Arab world. Russia … assisted these countries in the development of their industry, the development of the national economy … with many, Russia continues very close, advanced, partnership relations," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RT Arabic. He said that Russia will continue to work in that direction and considers Arab countries to be Moscow’s friends and partners. He specified that Russia will continue to work with many Arab countries within the framework of OPEC+ in order to ensure fair prices. Peskov also said that Russia will continue its efforts to provide assistance to Syria, to return it to the "Arab family."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/saudi-arabia-syria-agree-to-resume-economic-cooperation---state-media-1111104322.html
moscow
syria
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096260320_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f6282ae11e7adeda7127ced66064f16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arab russian relations, opec+, syria
arab russian relations, opec+, syria

Peskov Says Full Potential of Cooperation Between Russia, Arab World Yet to Be Unlocked

21:57 GMT 17.06.2023
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, 4th left, and the Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit, 4th right, pose for a photo with representatives of Arab League nations prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 4, 2022.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, 4th left, and the Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit, 4th right, pose for a photo with representatives of Arab League nations prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2023
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The full potential of cooperation between Russia and the Arab countries has not been developed yet, Moscow will continue to work in that direction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
"Russia has long historical and very close relations with the Arab world. Russia … assisted these countries in the development of their industry, the development of the national economy … with many, Russia continues very close, advanced, partnership relations," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RT Arabic.
He said that Russia will continue to work in that direction and considers Arab countries to be Moscow’s friends and partners.
"We believe that the potential of our cooperation, primarily trade and economic, is far from being unlocked, it is much wider than what we have now," Peskov said.
He specified that Russia will continue to work with many Arab countries within the framework of OPEC+ in order to ensure fair prices.
Peskov also said that Russia will continue its efforts to provide assistance to Syria, to return it to the "Arab family."
Syrian President Bashar Assad meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Damascus, Tuesday April 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
World
Saudi Arabia, Syria Agree to Resume Economic Cooperation - State Media
13 June, 08:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала