Peskov Says Full Potential of Cooperation Between Russia, Arab World Yet to Be Unlocked
The full potential of the relationship between Russia and the Arab world has yet to be unleashed and Moscow will continue working in that direction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
"Russia has long historical and very close relations with the Arab world. Russia … assisted these countries in the development of their industry, the development of the national economy … with many, Russia continues very close, advanced, partnership relations," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RT Arabic. He said that Russia will continue to work in that direction and considers Arab countries to be Moscow’s friends and partners. He specified that Russia will continue to work with many Arab countries within the framework of OPEC+ in order to ensure fair prices. Peskov also said that Russia will continue its efforts to provide assistance to Syria, to return it to the "Arab family."
"Russia has long historical and very close relations with the Arab world. Russia … assisted these countries in the development of their industry, the development of the national economy … with many, Russia continues very close, advanced, partnership relations," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RT Arabic.
He said that Russia will continue to work in that direction and considers Arab countries to be Moscow’s friends and partners.
"We believe that the potential of our cooperation, primarily trade and economic, is far from being unlocked, it is much wider than what we have now," Peskov said.
He specified that Russia will continue to work with many Arab countries within the framework of OPEC+ in order to ensure fair prices.
Peskov also said that Russia will continue its efforts to provide assistance to Syria, to return it to the "Arab family."