https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/saudi-arabia-syria-agree-to-resume-economic-cooperation---state-media-1111104322.html

Saudi Arabia, Syria Agree to Resume Economic Cooperation - State Media

Saudi Arabia, Syria Agree to Resume Economic Cooperation - State Media

The Saudi Arabian and Syrian commerce officials have agreed to resume economic partnership, trade and investment activities between the two countries, Saudi media reported on Tuesday.

2023-06-13T08:25+0000

2023-06-13T08:25+0000

2023-06-13T08:25+0000

world

saudi arabia

syria

bashar assad

cooperation

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109635410_7:0:594:330_1920x0_80_0_0_b18e0495aca80d3641d6e07088ada2a4.jpg

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Hassan Al-Huwaizi, the chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, and his Syrian counterpart, Mohamed El-Lahham, on the sidelines of the Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Monday, the report said. Both Al-Huwaizi and El-Lahham stressed the need to arrange mutual visits by trade delegations, provide opportunities to invest in the countries' economies, hold economic forums and promote bilateral cooperation, the report said. In addition, El-Lahham expressed the desire of Syrian entrepreneurs to do business in Saudi Arabia, the news agency reported. The meeting took place after the League of Arab States (LAS) decided in May to reinstate Syria's membership in the organization, ending a 12-year hiatus. Syrian President Bashar Assad attended the LAS leaders summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/saudi-delegation-arrives-in-syria-to-discuss-embassy-reopening-1110641676.html

saudi arabia

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

saudi arabia, syrian commerce officials, economic partnership, investment activities