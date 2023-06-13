International
Saudi Arabia, Syria Agree to Resume Economic Cooperation - State Media
Saudi Arabia, Syria Agree to Resume Economic Cooperation - State Media
The Saudi Arabian and Syrian commerce officials have agreed to resume economic partnership, trade and investment activities between the two countries, Saudi media reported on Tuesday.
The agreement was reached at a meeting between Hassan Al-Huwaizi, the chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, and his Syrian counterpart, Mohamed El-Lahham, on the sidelines of the Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Monday, the report said. Both Al-Huwaizi and El-Lahham stressed the need to arrange mutual visits by trade delegations, provide opportunities to invest in the countries' economies, hold economic forums and promote bilateral cooperation, the report said. In addition, El-Lahham expressed the desire of Syrian entrepreneurs to do business in Saudi Arabia, the news agency reported. The meeting took place after the League of Arab States (LAS) decided in May to reinstate Syria's membership in the organization, ending a 12-year hiatus. Syrian President Bashar Assad attended the LAS leaders summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19.
08:25 GMT 13.06.2023
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Saudi Arabian and Syrian commerce officials have agreed to resume economic partnership, trade and investment activities between the two countries, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday.
The agreement was reached at a meeting between Hassan Al-Huwaizi, the chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, and his Syrian counterpart, Mohamed El-Lahham, on the sidelines of the Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Monday, the report said.
Both Al-Huwaizi and El-Lahham stressed the need to arrange mutual visits by trade delegations, provide opportunities to invest in the countries' economies, hold economic forums and promote bilateral cooperation, the report said.
In addition, El-Lahham expressed the desire of Syrian entrepreneurs to do business in Saudi Arabia, the news agency reported.
World
Saudi Delegation Arrives in Syria to Discuss Embassy Reopening
27 May, 17:48 GMT
The meeting took place after the League of Arab States (LAS) decided in May to reinstate Syria's membership in the organization, ending a 12-year hiatus. Syrian President Bashar Assad attended the LAS leaders summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19.
