https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/rosnefts-discovered-arctic-resources-stand-at-20bln-tonnes-of-oil-equivalent-1111243776.html
Rosneft's Discovered Arctic Resources Stand at 20Bln Tonnes of Oil Equivalent
Rosneft's Discovered Arctic Resources Stand at 20Bln Tonnes of Oil Equivalent
Russian oil giant Rosneft's discovered resources in the Arctic amount to about 20 billion tonnes of oil equivalent, the company's head Igor Sechin said Saturday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
2023-06-17T09:16+0000
2023-06-17T09:16+0000
2023-06-17T09:16+0000
russia
spief 2023
rosneft
arctic
oil and gas
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104158/21/1041582148_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6345c3819752563700999b620aa0c2ef.jpg
The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/russia-received-over-20-requests-for-oil-supply-from-different-states-in-2022--1111006285.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104158/21/1041582148_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a32bbc7784d8eb980ded887a7d8b922.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, rosneft, arctic, arctic reserves, oil, russian oil
russia, rosneft, arctic, arctic reserves, oil, russian oil
Rosneft's Discovered Arctic Resources Stand at 20Bln Tonnes of Oil Equivalent
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian oil giant Rosneft's discovered resources in the Arctic amount to about 20 billion tonnes of oil equivalent, the company's head Igor Sechin said Saturday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
“Climate change brings new opportunities related to accessing the resources of the Arctic zone, where the resources already discovered by our company alone amount to about 20 billion tons of oil equivalent,” Sechin said in his keynote address at the energy panel.
The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.